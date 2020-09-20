FIFA 21 Celebrations: Tutorial, Start Time, How to Watch, and more

An all new tutorial is incoming, and by the looks of it, there are some essential ‘moves’ you’ll want to learn.

If all the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order excitement weren’t enough, we’re now getting our very own tutorial on FIFA 21 celebrations in just a couple of days.

Here’s what you need to know!

FIFA 21 Celebrations

EA announced that we’ll be getting a new celebrations tutorial on Tuesday, 22 September.

You can watch the tutorial at 11am ET / 4 pm BST on EA’s YouTube channel.

What could we see?

We could well see some new celebrations which feature in the game and judging by the images from the post, they could vary immensely!

To the left of the post, we see a somewhat unsubtle play on the meditation pose – ideal for expressing the sheer inner peace acquired when destroying your opponent 11-0.

CAN YOU TAKE ANOTHER ONE? Selfies seem to be making an appearance in the game!

To the right of the image, we see a group selfie from what looks like to be the pitch itself. Again, fantastic for capturing the moment of glory in all its filtered beauty.

As for the other celebrations, we’ll have to wait to find out, but we’re expecting a lot of variety that’s for sure.

How long will the tutorial be?

It’s not clear just yet as to how long the tutorial will be, but we imagine it may come in at around 5 minutes. Ample time to learn the basics, and see just what else is possible in the game itself.

YOUR TRAINING…IS COMPLETE! Best of luck out there!

The full version of FIFA 21 is arriving on Friday, 9 October.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October.

The EA Play (PS4, Xbox One & PC Play First Trials will start on Thursday, 1 October.

We’re looking forward to discovering more about this part of the game – as always, make sure to check back in for all the latest in the run-up to FIFA 21‘s release!

