FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings: Erling Haaland REVEALED

The Dortmund star will be one of the most popular players on FUT – especially after this new OVR.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 10, 2020
fifa 21 haaland

After a remarkable 12 months, Erling Haaland’s FIFA 21 rating is one of the most eagerly antiipated on the new game.

We expected to see the Norweigan’s OVR revealed later today during the 11am ET / 4pm BST reveal – but Haaland has posted his new FUT card on his Instagram story.

Erling Haaland (OVR 84)

haaland fifa 21 rating
METEORIC RISE – It’s an +11 point increase from the start of FIFA 20

Given Haaland started FIFA 20 with a 73 OVR, this is a remarkable climb over the last 12 months.

Aged just 20, Haaland receives remarkable stats of 84 pace, 87 shooting and 85 physicality – just imagine how good he is going to become on Career Mode!

Haaland’s reveal follows up Theo Hernandez and Joao Felix who also took to social media to show off their ratings.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Ratings

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

