FIFA 20: Ultimate Team is 'not gambling' in the UK

For those of you hoping FIFA Ultimate Team would change, you may want to look away now.

A governing body has ruled Ultimate Team packs are not gambling (in the UK at least) as there's no official way to monetise what is inside them.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20

A prize has to be either money or have monetary value in order for it to fall under gambling legislation.

EA Sports will be revealing hands-on code and Career Mode at Gamescom 2019.



There's been no official word yet on what the mode will feature but there are signs changes could well be on the cards.

However, there are unauthorised third party sites which buy and sell in-game content or enable it to be used as virtual currency.

Gambling Commission programme director Brad Enright said EA faced "a constant battle" against unauthorised secondary markets.

"There is unquestionably a demand for a secondary market," he added.

Speaking at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McCarthur said: "There are other examples of things that look and feel like gambling that legislation tells you are not - [such as] some prize competitions but because they have free play or free entry they are not gambling... but they are a lot like a lottery," he said.

FIFA 20 will land on Friday, 27 September 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

The Standard Edition of the game costs £54.99 on PC and £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. By pre-ordering you will receive up to three FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (one per week for three weeks), choose one of five mid-version ICON items for five FUT matches and special Edition FUT Kits.