FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best German Team - Reus, Gnabry, Sane & more

Following the official launch of FIFA 20 and Ultimate Team on the 27th September, we introduce to you the best available German team - and it isn’t cheap.

This team has been built using players with the most suitable attributes and work rates for each position, and the prices quoted are correct as of 11/10/19.

Note that this a team of German players - head here for our Ultimate Bundesliga Team.

Formation and tactics

The 4-1-2-1-2 formation is a slight variation of the traditional 4-4-2, which sacrifices some of the width in midfield to create overlaps as your team advances up the pitch.

This system relies on midfielders having strong passing attributes, and the defensive midfielder's providing defensive cover for the full-backs and other midfielders.

Set the CDM’s Attacking Support to ‘Stay Back While Attacking’ and Defensive support to ‘Cover Wing’ so that he can support the back line.

Your overloaded midfield should be able to dominate possession in the middle of the park and provide distribution to the strikers.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Position: GK

Club: Barcelona

Country: Germany

Best Stats: 90 Reflexes, 88 Positioning, 88 Kicking

Cost: 49k PS4 / 42k Xbox One

Widely regarded as one of the best keepers in modern football, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of three German 'keepers in contention for a spot in the starting line up.

Ter Stegen’s price is influenced by his incredible reflexes (90) and positioning (88), and costs roughly 10,000 coins less than Manuel Neuer on both gaming consoles.

Alternative option: Manuel Neuer (OVR 88)

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86)

Age: 24

Position: RB

Club: Bayern Munich

Best Stats: 94 Stamina, 91 Crossing, 87 Reactions

Cost: 20k PS4/ 20k Xbox One

At RB Leipzig, Joshua Kimmich was part of an extremely attack-minded team, in which his ball-winning qualities, stamina (94) and crossing (91) shone through.

READ MORE: The best 50,000 coin team on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Nowadays at Bayern, he dribbles with confidence, tackles with precision, and doesn’t mind putting in the leg work. He is a hard working full-back, and is worth every penny of his asking price.

Alternative option: Lukas Klostermann (OVR 79)

Mats Hummels (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Position: CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best Stats: 90 Defensive awareness, 89 Composure, 89 Standing tackle

Cost: 22k PS4 / 23k Xbox One

There is a case to not have Mats Hummels in the team due to his lack of pace (51), but the former German international makes up for it in other areas.

The summer arrival from Bayern has stats of 90 defensive awareness, 89 composure and 89 standing tackle, giving him an 87 overall. His price of around 23,000 coins should be low enough for you to make a move.

Alternative option: Jonathan Tah (OVR 84)

Niklas Sule (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Best Stats: 89 Standing tackle, 87 Sprint speed, 86 Heading accuracy

Cost: 26k PS4/ 24k Xbox One

Niklas Sule posesses the figure of the ideal centre-back archetype. Standing at 6’5” tall, with wide shoulders, pace and power, the 23-year-old has great potential to become a leading defender in Europe.

The Bayern man's most impressive statistics include his sprint speed (88) and heading accuracy (86), which have inflated his price to around the 25,000 coin mark.

Alternative option: Jerome Boateng (OVR 84)

Nico Schulz (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: LWB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best Stats: 90 Sprint speed, 89 Acceleration, 84 Crossing

Cost: 7k PS4 / 6k Xbox One

A £22 million summer signing from Hoffenheim, this looks to be Nico Schulz's season. The Pro Clubs icon flies up and down the left flank, and the wing-back should do the same for you on Ultimate Team.

90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration and 84 crossing take him to an 82 overall, making him the highest rated German left back or wing back. For 7,000 coins on PS4 and 6,000 on Xbox he is a bargain, but ensure to use a position modifier on him to maximise his chemistry.

Alternative option: Jonas Hector (OVR 79)

Leon Goreztka (OVR 84)

Age: 24

Position: CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Best Stats: 86 Stamina, 84 Short passing, 84 Acceleration

Cost: 29k PS4 / 30k Xbox One

Leon Goretzka may not be the most defensive strong player in the holding midfield role, but the Bayern man's mobility puts him above the likes Toni Kroos (OVR 88), Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 84) and Sami Khedira (OVR 83).

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Football and FIFA esports are closer than ever before

86 stamina, 84 short passing and 84 acceleration give him an 84 overall rating, and you can pick up the versatile midfielder for around 30,000 coins on both consoles.

Alternative option: Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 84)

Serge Gnabry (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: RM

Club: Bayern Munich

Best Stats: 92 Acceleration, 89 Sprint speed, 88 Balance

Cost: 33k PS4/ 28k Xbox One

Playing with some of the best attacking players in the world at Bayern Munich, Serge Gnabry is only going to improve and become more valuable as they years go by.

Gnabry’s strengths lie in his ability to dribble (85) and finish (81). Whilst he is a liability on the defensive end, his acceleration (92) and sprint speed (89) make him an attacking threat in every situation.

Alternative option: Karim Bellarabi (OVR 81)

Leroy Sane (OVR 86)

Age: 23

Position: LW

Club: Manchester City

Best Stats: 96 Sprint speed, 93 Acceleration, 88 Dribbling

Cost: 245k PS4/ 215k Xbox One

The only non-Bundesliga outfielder in the side, but that could have been very different had Manchester City man Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich in the summer.

He had Gnabry reflect the only quality wide players from Germany, so make sure you look after the flying winger, especially with a price tag above 200,000 coins on Ultimate Team.

Alternative option: Julian Draxler (OVR 82)

Julian Brandt (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CAM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best Stats: 86 Sprint speed, 86 Dribbling, 86 Ball Control

Cost: 13k PS4/ 12k Xbox One

The counter attacking threat Julian Brandt joined Dortmund in the summer, having gained a lot of attention for his performances at Bayer Leverkusen. The versatile midfielder is a renowned talent, and it is only a matter of time before he reaches the top.

READ MORE: 2020 Contract Expiry signings on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Brandt’s most impressive statistics are his sprint speed, dribbling and ball control, which all stand at 86. His 29k price tag on PS4 is not unreasonable.

Alternative option: Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Timo Werner (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Best Stats: 93 Acceleration, 92 Sprint speed, 86 Reactions

Cost: 48k PS4 / 43k Xbox One

Timo Werner’s strongest capability is his raw pace, something the Bundesliga and the German national team have been lacking in recent years. Expect this to be the Leipzig man's final season at the Red Bull Arena, with a move to Bayern Munich likely.

His wheels stats of 93 acceleration, 92 sprint speed and 86 reactions mean he is worth more than his 83 overall, with his price tag of under 50,000 coins an absolute bargain.

Alternative option: Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Marco Reus (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Position: CAM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best Stats: 90 Volleys, 89 Positioning, 89 Curve

Cost: 309k PS4 / 295k Xbox One

Due to a shortage of forwards, we've moved attacking midfielder Marco Reus into the striker role - so if you wish to replicate this, make sure you use two position modfiiers (CAM > CF, CF > ST) on the Borussia Dortmund captain.

READ MORE: The Secret to Scoring Long Shots on FIFA 20

Possessing impressive volleys (90), positioning (89) and curve (89) attributes, Reus is one of the most dangerous attackers in the game, hence his cost of around 300,000 coins.

Alternative option: Kai Havertz (OVR 84)

The Ultimate German team

Unless you are huge fan of Die Mannschaft, it is unlikely you are going to use a fully German team in FUT 20.

You should look to use it with our Ultimate Bundesliga team, and with Leroy Sane in the side, you could form some sort of German-Premier League hybrid.

What team are you using in FUT this year? Let us know in the comments.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Complete Controls Guide