FIFA 20: Top 10 Portuguese Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team - Ronaldo, Silva, Cancelo & more

Portugal have often been around the top echelon of international football, and managed to win their first European Championship in 2016. However, the days of relying on the phenomenal talent of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be behind them, as they have a serious amount of young talent coming up through the ranks.

Portugal are set to be a major player in international tournaments to come, and so their level of quality on FIFA 20 comes as no surprise. Therefore, we’ve made a list of the best Portuguese players you can sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

To qualify as one of the best Portuguese players, each player must be rated 81 or higher and have a potential of at least 83.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – POT 93)

Age: 34

Position(s): ST, LW

Club: Piemonte (Juventus)

Best stats: 96 Reactions, 95 composure, 95 shot power, 95 positioning, 94 finishing

Career Mode value: £52.7 million (Release Clause: £86.9 million)

Wage: £365,000 a week

FUT Price: 1.04m PS4 / 955k Xbox One

As if we even need to say anything about this man. Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the very top of football for over a decade and has an astonishing five Ballon d’Ors and Champions League medals to his name.

On FIFA 20 his stats are predictably exceptional. 94 finishing and 95 positioning make him just about the best centre forward in the game. You’ll have to part with around one million coins to sign Ronaldo on FUT and £85 million on Career Mode.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 24

Position(s): RW, CAM

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 94 agility, 93 stamina, 92 dribbling, 92 ball control

Career Mode value: £57.6 million (Release Clause: £110.9 million)

Wage: £189,000 a week

FUT Price: 23.25k PS4 / 21.25k Xbox One

Bernardo Silva has been an important part of reigning Premier League Champions side, Manchester City, over the last three seasons. The 2019/20 season is no different as he has already contributed five goals and four assists in 15 Premier League appearances for City.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: All the best young centre backs

With 92 dribbling, 85 crossing and 85 vision, Bernardo Silva offers a creative outlet on your right wing – he’ll make a sound addition to either your Career Mode or FUT, and won’t completely break your bank.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 – POT 88)

Age: 24

Position(s): CAM, CM

Club: Sporting CP

Best stats: 92 stamina, 89 long shots, 89 shot power, 88 vision

Career Mode value: £44.1 million (Release Clause: £91.5 million)

Wage: £21,000 a week

FUT Price: 6.9k PS4 / 7.6k Xbox One

Bruno Fernandes is already on the fourth club of his young career, and Sporting are unlikely to be his final stop given his age and world-class talent. The midfielder has amassed a whopping 12 goals and 10 assists across 21 appearances so far this season.

Fernandes would be an excellent signing for any club in FIFA 20. He has 87 long passing and 86 short passing along with 89 long shots and 85 dribbling. On Career Mode, he’ll grow to 88 overall, but you’ll have to part with the best part of £90 million to sign him.

Joao Cancelo (OVR 84 – POT 89)

Age: 25

Position(s): RB

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 92 stamina, 90 sprint speed, 86 crossing, 85 dribbling

Career Mode value: £32.9 million (Release Clause: £63.2 million)

Wage: £135,000 a week

FUT Price: 11.5k PS4 / 12k Xbox One

Since joining from Juventus, Joao Cancelo has been broken in slowly to life at Manchester City. He has now made 14 appearances for Guardiola’s squad and surely there are many more to come.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Everything you need to know about FUTmas

Cancelo has fantastic attacking attributes with 86 crossing and 85 dribbling. His defensive stats are decent enough (79 defensive awareness and 80 standing tackle), but if you sign him on Career mode, his tackling and positioning are areas to work on.

Anthony Lopes (OVR 84 – POT 86)

Age: 28

Position(s): GK

Club: Lyon

Best stats: 87 GK reflexes, 85 GK diving, 83 GK positioning

Career Mode value: £24.3 million (Release Clause: £48m)

Wage: £73,000 a week

FUT Price: 7.2k PS4 / 7.4k Xbox One

Anthony Lopes is a product of the Lyon youth system and has been loyal to the Ligue 1 side ever since. The Portuguese goalkeeper has kept five clean sheets in 18 appearances so far this season – not bad.

In FIFA 20, Lopes can reach 86 overall making him a solid acquisition on Career Mode. He’s also useful on Ultimate Team, as you can utilise his ‘keeper stats of 87 reflexes and 85 diving for less than 8000 coins.

Joao Moutinho (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 32

Position(s): CM

Club: Wolves

Best stats: 89 composure, 87 vision, 87 short passing, 85 long passing

Career Mode Value: £21.2 million (Release Clause: £40.2 million)

Wage: £113,000 a week

FUT Price: 3.8k PS4 / 3.5k Xbox One

Joao Moutinho is now in his second season for Premier League side, Wolves, and has been instrumental in their rise to the top half of the table, finishing seventh last year. He may be 32, but he’s still capable of producing top-class performances from midfield and has amassed 17 assists across his 73 appearances for the Wolves.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: All the best young Goalkeepers

On FIFA 20, the Portuguese midfielder makes a great bargain buy. His 87 vision, 87 short passing and 85 long passing can be yours for under 4000 coins on Ultimate team, or around the £40 million mark in Career Mode.

Pizzi (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 29

Position(s): RM, CM

Club: Benfica

Best stats: 86 vision, 86 short passing, 85 long passing, 85 stamina

Career Mode value: £27.5 million (Release Clause: £54.9 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

FUT Price: 4k PS4 / 3.8k Xbox One

Pizzi will go down as a Benfica legend for his service to the Portuguese club over the last six years. The right midfielder has contributed an exceptional 64 goals and 77 assists across 254 appearances, helping Benfica win four Portuguese championships.

On FIFA 20, Pizzi is the perfect playmaker, as his 86 vision, 86 short passing and 85 long passing will ensure that he can control your game from the middle of the park. Again, Pizzi is another cheap player on FUT, but his Career Mode price is perhaps a little steep considering he’s 29 years old.

Pepe (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 36

Position(s): CB

Club: FC Porto

Best stats: 92 aggression, 88 jumping, 86 defensive awareness, 85 standing tackle

Career Mode Value: £5.9 million (Release clause: £72.2 million)

Wage: £15,000 a week

FUT Price: 3.9k PS4 / 4.4k Xbox One

Pepe is best known for his 10-year tenure at Real Madrid, where he helped Los Blancos win 15 trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. Despite being 36 years old, the centre half is still going strong, currently playing his football for one of his boyhood clubs, FC Porto.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign

On FIFA 20, Pepe still has some brilliant defensive stats – his 92 aggression and 86 defensive awareness means the Portuguese man won’t be beaten by many attackers. His FUT price is more than affordable, but he will likely retire after one season on Career Mode.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Position(s): LM, ST

Club: Valencia CF

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 86 dribbling, 85 shot power, 84 long shots

Career Mode value: £31.1 million (Release Clause: £67.5 million)

Wage: £41,000 a week

FUT Price: 2.1k PS4 / 2.2k Xbox One

Goncalo Guedes signed for Valencia back in 2017 on a loan deal from PSG. He clearly made an impression at the La Liga side, contributing five goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances, as Valencia decided to sign the young attacker on a permanent deal in summer 2018.

Guedes is quite the player on FIFA 20 – his 90 sprint speed means he’ll leave most defenders in his wake, but for those he can’t outpace he’ll beat with his 86 dribbling and four star skill moves. His cheap FUT price makes him a fantastic option off the bench, whilst his 88 potential means he is well worth signing on Career Mode.

Ricardo Pereira (OVR 83* – POT 85)

Age: 25

Position(s): RB

Club: Leicester

Best stats: 87 stamina, 86 sprint speed, 84 standing tackle

Career Mode Value: £24.8 million (Release Clause: £48.9 million)

Wage: £87,000 a week

FUT Price: 2.3k PS4 / 2.4k Xbox One

Ricardo Pereira came into the Leicester side in the summer of 2018 and has been integral to the club’s current surge in form as they sit at second in the Premier League.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Best Loan signings on Career Mode

In FIFA 20, the Portuguese defender is a bit of a speed merchant (86 sprint speed, 85 acceleration) and will dispossess most attackers he comes up against with his 84 standing tackles. For his price, he is a no-brainer on Ultimate Team.

Pereira has received an upgrade as part of a squad update, so his Career Mode starting rating will be 83, but his FUT base card is still 82.

All the best Portuguese players on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club OVR POT Value Wage FUT Cristiano Ronaldo 34 ST LW Piemonte (Juvetus) 93 93 £52.7M £365K 1.04m/955k Bernardo Silva 24 RW CAM CM Manchester City 87 90 £57.6M £189K 23.25k/21.25k Bruno Fernandes 24 CAM CM Sporting CP 85 88 £44.1M £21K 6.9k/7.6k João Cancelo 25 RB Manchester City 84 89 £32.9M £135K 11.5k/12k A. Lopes 28 GK Lyon 84 86 £24.3M £73K 7.2k/7.4k João Moutinho 32 CM Wolves 84 84 £21.2M £113K 3.8k/3.5k Pizzi 29 RM CM Benfica 84 84 £27.5M £23K 4k/3.8k Pepe 36 CB FC Porto 84 84 £5.9M £15K 3.9k/4.4k Gonçalo Guedes 22 LM ST Valencia CF 83 88 £31.1M £41K 2.1k/2.2k Ricardo Pereira 25 RB RM Leicester City 83 85 £24.8M £87K 2.3k/2.4k William Carvalho 27 CDM CM Real Betis 83 85 £24.8M £31K 1.5k/1k Rui Patrício 31 GK Wolves 83 83 £14.9M £74K 1.5k/1.3k Danilo Pereira 27 CDM CM RB Leipzig 83 83 £21.6M £19K 1.4k/1.3k Rúben Neves 22 CM Wolves 82 87 £26.1M £80K 800/800 Nélson Semedo 25 RB FC Barcelona 82 85 £22.1M £135K 7.3k/5.5k Rafa 26 LM RM Benfica 82 83 £23.4M £19K 1.1k/950 Rúben Dias 22 CB SL Benfica 81 87 £19.8M £14K 800/800 Gelson Martins 24 RM RW AS Monaco 81 85 £20.7M £39K 2k/2.5k João Mário 26 CAM CM L. Moscow 81 83 £19.4M £56K 700/700 R. Guerreiro 25 LM LB CM Borussia Dortmund 81 83 £19.4M £71K 950/1.3k

READ MORE: Who wins the next 15 Ballon d’Ors on Career Mode

Another great way to utilise your Career Mode transfer budget is through contract expiry signings.

Players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

Head here for everything you need to know about contract expiry signings and which top talents are available for pre-contract agreements in FIFA 20.