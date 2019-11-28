FIFA 20: Top 10 Italian Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Chiellini, Insigne, Verratti & more

Italy qualified for the 2020 European Championships with a perfect

record making them dark horses for the title in the summer.

The players on this list are the best Italian players

available on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team (FUT).

To be selected as one of the top Italian players, each player must be rated 82 OVR or higher at the start of the game.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 34

Position(s): CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Italy

Value: £22.1 million (£36.4 million release clause)

Wage: £194,000 a week

FUT Price: 39,000 PS4 / 45,000 Xbox One

A stalwart in the heart of Italy’s defence for over a decade,

Giorgio Chiellini is one of the best defenders around. Only the Champions

League has eluded Chiellini in a decorated career that includes a World Cup win

and eight Serie A titles.

The breakdown of Chiellini’s defensive attributes is outstanding, 94 Defensive Awareness, 91 Standing Tackle and 89 Sliding Tackle make him one of the best tacklers on FIFA 20. The Italian will set you back at least 39,000 coins on FUT but could be a bargain buy in the short term on Career Mode.

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 28

Position(s): CF, LW, ST

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Value: £46.8 million (£79.6 million release clause)

Wage: £126,000 a week

FUT Price: 24,500 PS4 / 25,000 Xbox One

Just seven international goals do not accurately represent

the talent Lorenzo Insigne possesses. The Napoli forward is tricky and creative

highlighted by his three goals and five assists this season. Will he be the man

to fire Italy to European glory?

Insigne is at his most dangerous when dribbling with the ball - 94 Acceleration allows him to burst past defenders, while 94 Agility, 93 Balance and 93 Ball Control make him almost impossible to tackle.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 32

Position(s): CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Italy

Value: £25.7 million (£42.3 million release clause)

Wage: £144,000 a week

FUT Price: 14,500 PS4 / 15,250 Xbox One

Leonardo Bonucci has resumed his partnership with Chiellini

at the heart of Juventus’ defence after a brief spell at Milan. Approaching 100

international appearances, Bonucci is a veteran in defence and will be greatly

missed when he retires.

Bonucci makes up for a lack of pace with excellent defensive attributes. His 90 Interceptions and 90 Defensive Awareness mean he is rarely caught out of position. Costing around 15,000 coins on FUT, Bonucci can prove to be an astute acquisition.

Marco Verratti (OVR 86 - POT 88)

Age: 26

Position(s): CM CDM

Club: PSG

Country: Italy

Value: £52.2 million (£100.5 million release clause)

Wage: £144,000 a week

FUT Price: 15,000 PS4 / 17,500 Xbox One

Marco Verratti is firmly established among the best central midfielders in the world. PSG’s Italian maestro does not score many goals - however, his all-round contribution has been enough to earn a French Player of the Year award to go with his six Ligue 1 titles.

Strong defensively with 84 Interceptions, great on the ball with 90 Dribbling and an excellent distributor with 90 Short Passing, Verratti is the complete midfielder - he will cost upwards of £60 million on Career Mode but is worth the investment.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 29

Position(s): ST

Club: Lazio

Country: Italy

Value: £40.1 million (£68.1 million release clause)

Wage: £95,000 a week

FUT Price: 18,000 PS4 / 17,000 Xbox One

15 goals in just 13 league games this season represents a fantastic start to the season for Ciro Immobile. The five-time Serie A top goal scorer has only failed to score in two matches, as Lazio sit third in Serie A.

Lazio hitman Immobile is lethal in the penalty area. His 91 Positioning means he is always in the right place and his 87 Finishing is deadly. Available for 18,000 coins on FUT, Immobile is an excellent attacking option.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 85 - POT 92)

Age: 20

Position(s): GK

Club: Milan

Country: Italy

Value: £37.4 million (£71 million release clause)

Wage: £30,000 a week

FUT Price: 8,300 PS4 / 9,300 Xbox One

Italian youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma is tipped for great

things and is a regular at just 20 years old. Donnarumma has kept just three

clean sheets this season as Milan have struggled. The Italian giants find themselves

in the bottom half of Serie A having won just three games so far.

Donnarumma is a superb shot stopper. The Milan goalkeeper boasts 90 Diving and 90 Reflexes which makes him one of the best around in one on one situations. Available on the FUT transfer market for under 10,000 coins, Donnarumma can be a valuable asset to your team.

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 32

Position(s): GK

Club: Torino

Country: Italy

Value: £17.1 million (£29.1 million release clause)

Wage: £48,000 a week

FUT Price: 3,700 PS4 / 4,200 Xbox One

Salvatore Sirigu can count himself unlucky to be playing in the

same era as Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon. Sirigu would no doubt have added

to the 24 caps he already has, and with Donnarumma set to be Italy’s number one

for the foreseeable future, Sirigu will have to settle for number two once

more.

Solid if unspectacular GK stats make Sirigu a reliable man

between the sticks. 84 Diving and 84 Positioning are the Torino keeper’s stand

out attributes. The 32-year-old represents value for money on both FUT and

Career Mode as he costs 4,000 coins and £20 million respectively.

Jorginho (OVR 83 - POT 84)

Age: 27

Position(s): CM CDM

Club: Chelsea

Country: Italy

Value: £26.1 million (£51.5 million release clause)

Wage: £126,000 a week

FUT Price: 2,000 PS4 / 1,900 Xbox One

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is a regular in the Azzurri line up. He started nine of the ten European Championship qualifiers, scoring three times as Italy won all ten games, conceding just four goals along the way.

An excellent distributor in midfield, Jorginho’s 87 Vision and 89 Short Passing can help your team start attacks from deep. Costing just 2,000 coins on FUT, Jorginho can be the pivot in your midfield that transforms defence to attack.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 83 - POT 83)

Age: 36

Position(s): ST

Club: Sampdoria

Country: Italy

Value: £7.2 million (£12.2 million release clause)

Wage: £38,000 a week

FUT Price: 2,500 PS4 / 2,500 Xbox One

The evergreen Fabio Quagliarella scored an impressive 26

goals last season, an impressive return for the 36-year-old. The Sampdoria captain

has struggled this season, scoring just once as his side languish in the

relegation zone.

Quagliarella’s game is based around shooting. Phenomenal 89

Finishing and 87 Positioning make the Italian striker lethal in the box. 90

Shot Power combined with 89 Long Shots also make Quagliarella devastating from

anywhere around the penalty area.

Gianluigi Buffon (OVR 83 - POT 83)

Age: 41

Position(s): GK

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Italy

Value: £2.4 million (£3.9 million release clause)

Wage: £52,000 a week

FUT Price: 1,700 PS4 / 1,700 Xbox One

Amassing a whopping 176 caps for Italy, Gianluigi Buffon is a legend of the modern game. A brief spell at PSG yielded no European title and Buffon has since returned to Turin to see out the rest of his career at his beloved Juventus.

At 41 years old, Buffon is far from his prime. However, 91

Positioning means Buffon is rarely caught out of position. A cheap option on

both FUT and Career Mode, snap him up quickly before he retires!

All the best Italian players on FIFA 20

Player Pos Age Club Country OVR POT V W FUT Giorgio Chiellini CB 34 Piemonte Calcio Italy 89 89 £22.1m £194k 39k/45k Lorenzo Insigne CF LW ST 28 Napoli Italy 87 87 £46.8m £126k 25k/25k Leonardo Bonucci CB 32 Piemonte Calcio Italy 86 86 £25.7m £144k 16k/15k Marco Verratti CM CDM 26 PSG Italy 86 88 £52.2m £135k 15k/18k Ciro Immobile ST 29 Lazio Italy 86 86 £40.1m £95k 14k/17k Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 20 Milan Italy 85 92 £37.4m £30k 8.9k/12k Salvatore Sirigu GK 32 Torino Italy 84 84 £17.1m £48k 4k/4.8k Jorginho CM CDM 27 Chelsea Italy 83 84 £26.1m £126k 2k/2k Fabio Quagliarella ST 36 Sampdoria Italy 83 83 £7.2m £38k 2k/3k Gianluigi Buffon GK 41 Piemonte Calcio Italy 83 83 £2.4m £52k 2k/1.7k Francesco Acerbi CB 31 Lazio Italy 83 83 £17.1m £58k 2.9k/2.8k Alessio Romagnoli CB 24 Milan Italy 83 89 £28.8m £41k 3k/3k Federico Bernadeschi RM CAM 25 Piemonte Calcio Italy 83 85 £28.4m £117k 2.7k/2.5k Daniele De Rossi CDM 35 Buenos Aires Italy 82 82 £6.3m £21k 750/750 Giacomo Bonaventura CM 29 Milan Italy 82 82 £15.3m £47k 2k/1.8k Mattia Perin GK 26 Piemonte Calcio Italy 82 86 £18.9m £81k 1.2k/1.4k Stephan El Shaarawy LW LM 26 Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Italy 82 82 £21.6m £26k 1.3k/950 Andrea Belotti ST 25 Torino Italy 82 87 £27m £57k 950/1.1k Daniele Rugani CB 24 Piemonte Calcio Italy 82 86 £23.4m £85k 1.9k/2.5k Matteo Politano RM ST 25 Inter Italy 82 83 £23.9m £69k 800/850 Emiliano Viviano GK 33 Sporting Italy 82 82 £10.8m £14k 3k/2k Mario Balotelli ST 28 Brescia Italy 82 82 £20.7m £24k 750/1k

