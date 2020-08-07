BREAKING* FIFA 20: Player of the Season – Predictions, De Bruyne, Mane & more

With Liverpool official champions of England, it is time for the league’s best player to be crowned!

The Premier League season is done and dusted with Liverpool coming out on top.

Voting is now open for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Player of the Season, check out the nominees below!

The Player of the Season vote is likely to end with the winner receiving a brand new special card with massive ratings boosts!

Some of the usual suspects have been nominated, like Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane.

However some special seasons from Danny Ings and Nick Pope have seen the English pair nominated too!

Nominees

Check out the full list of nominees below

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Surely the best right back in the world?

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided 13 assists this season and chipped in with four goals himself. World class.

Kevin De Bruyne

Arguably the best player in the world right now.

Kevin De Bruyne finished the season with a record-equalling 20 assists. Phenomenal.

Jordan Henderson

Lead by example.

Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title. The Englishman is the driving force in the Reds’ midfield.

Danny Ings

What a season he has had.

Danny Ings scored goals for fun all season, ending the season with 22 in total. He will certainly have grabbed Gareth Southgate’s attention.

Sadio Mane

It is tough to stand out in Liverpool’s front three!

Sadio Mane scored 18 goals and assisted nine more as he enjoyed a superb season for Jurgen Klopp’s title winners.

Nick Pope

Unlucky to miss out on the Golden Glove!

Burnley’s Nick Pope has staked his claim to be England’s number one after losing out to Ederson by one clean sheet.

Jamie Vardy

Goal Machine.

The outright winner of the 2019/20 Golden Boot. Jamie Vardy scored 23 goals this season and nearly fired the Foxes into the Champions League.

Predictions

The 2019/20 Player of the Season is a tough one to call!

Liverpool won the league and the likes of TAA, Henderson and Mane were all superb.

However, Vardy was the league’s top scorer and KDB equalled the record number of assists in a single season.