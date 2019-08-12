FIFA 20 Career Mode: New Press Conferences, Player Conversations & more revealed

EA have revealed some more juicy details about the upcoming FIFA 20, which includes some additions that fans have been calling for over the years. Players of career mode will be happy to see these new aspects that will add new dimensions to the game and make it a complete experience.

But how much value will these add to FIFA 20? You can make your own mind up, but here are the crucial details that you need!

New Press Conferences

While Player Career Mode seems as though it's largely unchanged, the Manager Career Mode has been tweaked and altered to make it much more immersive than FIFA 19.

Press conferences, an aspect that used to consist of a few button presses with little to no thought, are now more detailed and more important than ever before.

Your created manager will sit down at a desk and take questions from the press before and after matches. You'll field questions on a variety of topics, from your next opponents, previous game, specific players and, of course, yourself.

Fans of Football Manager will know all about these conferences, and EA have no doubt taken inspiration from Sports Interactive here. The advantage over FM, though, is that you can actually see your manager while answering the questions, that's something that can't be overstated.

Of course, you can skip these, but you'd lose out on potentially boosting your team's morale and, let's be honest, a bit of fun.

If you're doubting EA's commitment to these improvements, this is what the people behind FIFA 20 had to say about their new additions:

"Our vision was to breathe new life into the Manager Career experience by leveraging the huge amounts of data that playing this mode generates and build a variation of ever-changing stories that would surface to our players through Pre and Post-Match Press Conferences and Player Conversations.

These are not just general story lines that we put together to mimic authenticity. These are stories built based on player progress which each player will be able to interact with and influence the morale of the team and their standing as the team’s manager."

Mihai Adamescu, Alex Constantinescu and the FIFA Career Mode Dev Team.

Player Conversations

It's not only the press you can now speak to, but the players too. Again, these will likely be skippable, but doing so will probably hurt the morale of the player in question and the team as a whole.

This looks like it's cut and pasted from Football Manager, but it's still something I'm looking forward to seeing and the developers have detailed how this mode will play out:

"Player Conversations will mainly serve as the 1-on-1 interaction between the manager and players within the team through a messaging app-like interface. Within both, you will be able to choose the way in which you tackle a large variety of situations, and, based on your methods, either positively or negatively influence player morale as well as your rating as a manager."

Manager Customisation

The level of detail you could go into when designing your manager in the past wasn't the best, but that's all about to change. As you may have been able to tell from the ginger manager in some of the promo shots, there's a real customisation tool available to you.

Every physical feature, from the lips, to the ears and even the eyebrows can be edited to look like you (or someone else, the choice is yours). There's also an expansive wardrobe to pick from, you can even go for the Tony Pulis baseball cap, if that sort of attire takes your fancy.

Long overdue as well is that you can create a female avatar, making the game more inclusive to female players. There's a huge amount of "firsts" and expansions in career mode this year, and there could be more revealed closer to release date, including current players becoming managers during Career Mode.

FIFA 20 releases worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on 27th September 2019.

