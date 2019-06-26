FIFA 20 Career Mode: EA 'listening' to the community as Gamescom reveal looms

Career Mode is one of the most loved parts in FIFA - but it's largely fallen by the wayside of late as EA channels most of its focus into Ultimate Team.

After a stunning reveal of Interactive Transfer Negotiations in FIFA 18, many fans were disappointed after FIFA 19's Career Mode was pretty much a carbon copy - albeit with Champions League integration.

So, will FIFA 20's Career Mode suffer the same fate? It doesn't appear it will. Speaking to Gamespot last year, FIFA lead gameplay producer, Sam Rivera, revealed the developer is listening to the community. Not only that, but there are internal discussions to see what can be added.

The interactive transfer negotiations have been well received by the community

"In terms of Career Mode, we decided to make sure the experience with the Champions League was 100% authentic," Rivera told GameSpot at Gamescom 2018. "When it's Champions League day, everything changes--[there's a] reskin. That was our highest priority.

"But we are listening to our fans. They've been requesting more stuff, bigger stuff, in terms of Career Mode [and] in terms of Pro Clubs. There's discussions right now to see what can be added in the future."

He added: "We know it's a very passionate community. At the moment, that's all we're announcing for those modes. We are actively having conversations, listening to [the community] to see what else we can bring to those modes."

Volta Football is in FIFA 20 - as a result of mounting pressure from the FIFA community

EA proved last month they are taking community feedback into account.

Earlier this month, EA revealed they were bringing a FIFA-Street inspired mode to the FIFA 20, called Volta Football. This was a result of mounting pressure from the community to bring back the much-loved 'Street' series.

Meaningful changes to Career Mode, then, suddenly don't seem beyond the realms of possibility.

Career Mode has fallen by the wayside of late - but that could all change this year

FIFA 20 news and gameplay will be revealed at this year’s Gamescom expo in Cologne. The full Gamescom 2019 schedule can be found here

The annual gaming event, taking place between August 21-24, is often the convention of choice for EA to showcase more about FIFA 20 - especially when it comes to Career Mode.

Remember, you can catch up with all FIFA 20 news in our huge FIFA 20 explainer right here.

