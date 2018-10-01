FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best goalkeepers (GK) to sign in Career Mode

Goalkeepers are a precious commodity. With goalies hitting their peak later than any other position, finding a hugely talented goalkeeper at the start of their career can set you up for close to two decades. It’s no different on FIFA 19 Career Mode, with a whole host of wonderkid ‘keepers out there for you to sign.

How to choose the best wonderkid goalkeepers on FIFA 19 Career Mode

These are the best wonderkid goalkeepers (GK) on FIFA 19 Career Mode. All of these players are aged 21 and below at the start of the season and hold a minimum starting overall of 65, but with the potential to reach at least 80. They are first team players who can go on and become some of the finest shot stoppers on the planet. Young players with high potentials don’t come cheap, but with goalkeepers they will be slightly cheaper, and it should be worth it in the long run if they hit or even surpass their potential.

For a full list of all our best wonderkid goalkeepers, see the table near the end of the page.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 82 – POT 93)

Age: 19

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Best stats: 88 GK diving, 88 GK reflexes, 78 GK handling

Cost: £45 million

Wage: £29,000 a week

Still in his teens, Gianluigi Donnarumma has been on the cusp of breaking into the world class bracket for a few seasons now. The goalkeeper has already played for club side AC Milan 130 times, keeping 44 assists and winning the Supercoppa Italiana in 2016.

Abilities of 88 GK diving, 88 GK reflexes and 78 GK handling take Donnarumma’s overall to 82, and this can continue to rise to a potential of 93, the same rating as David De Gea (OVR 91) and Jan Oblak (OVR 90).

Alban Lafont (OVR 77 – POT 89)

Age: 19

Club: Fiorentina

Country: France

Best stats: 79 GK reflexes, 78 GK diving, 77 GK handling

Cost: £19 million

Wage: £15,000 a week

Alban Lafont is one of a few young, talented French goalkeepers, and after chalking up over 100 appearances for Toulouse in three seasons, the 19-year-old made the move to Fiorentina over the summer. More eyes will be on the £6 million man this season, and if he continues his rise a French international call-up could be on the horizon.

Lafont’s 77 overall can improve to a superb 89 potential, so there will still be significant boosts to his stats of 79 GK reflexes, 78 GK diving and 77 GK handling. You are looking at £19 million to sign the France U20 international, with wages starting at £15,000 a week but you must wait until January to make a move for him.

Andriy Lunin (OVR 76 – POT 88)

Age: 19

Club: Leganes (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Ukraine

Best stats: 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK positioning, 76 GK kicking

Cost: n/a

Wage: £35,000 a week

A move you may have missed over the summer, was the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for £7.5 million. The Ukrainian was then sent out on loan to Leganes following Thibaut Courtois’ (OVR 90) arrival at the Bernabeu, but Lunin should pick up appearances this season challenging Ivan Cuellar (OVR 76) for a starting spot.

A 76 overall for Lunin can improve to a superb 88 potential, with his best stats currently 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK positioning and 76 GK kicking. You must wait until the end of the season where you will need around £18 million and wages of £35,000 a week to sign him on FIFA 19.

Alex Meret (OVR 75 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Best stats: 78 GK reflexes, 77 GK diving, 75 GK positioning

Cost: £17 million

Wage: £24,000 a week

After two seasons on loan at SPAL from Udinese, Alex Meret has earned himself a move to Napoli where he is up against fellow new signing David Ospina (OVR 78) for the number one jersey. A fractured arm has kept Meret out of action for his new club so far, but given Ospina inconsistency, expect the youngster to be given his opportunity.

On FIFA 19 the 21-year-old Meret has abilities of 78 GK reflexes, 77 GK diving and 75 GK positioning to give him an overall of 75. This can improve to a potential of 88, costing you £17 million in January with wages of £24,000 a week.

Wuilker Farinez (OVR 73 – POT 83)

Age: 20

Club: Millonarios

Country: Venezuela

Best stats: 78 jumping, 77 GK reflexes, 74 GK positioning

Cost: £7 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

An international footballer aged just 20 Wuilker Farinez has a fantastic reputation in South America. The Venezuelan shone in his homeland for Caracas before heading to Millonarios in Colombia last January, where he has kept 12 clean sheets in 27 games.

Farinez’s 73 overall has stats of 78 jumping, 77 GK reflexes and 74 GK positioning which can improve plenty as he builds towards an 83 potential. He can be picked up for a brilliant price of a £7 million release clause with wages upwards of £2,000 a week.

Justin Bijlow (OVR 72 – POT 82)

Age: 20

Club: Feyenoord

Country: Holland

Best stats: 76 GK kicking, 74 GK diving, 74 GK reflexes

Cost: £5.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000 a week

Justin Bijlow got a handful of opportunities at Feyenoord last season, which look to have secured him the goalkeeping spot this year. The 20-year-old has ousted the experienced Kevin Vermeer from the starting lineup in Rotterdam and with the Dutch national team turning to youth, the U21 international could be another youngster to be handed an opportunity.

Bijlow has a 72 overall on the FIFA 19 which can increase to a potential of 82, allowing his stats of 76 GK kicking, 74 GK diving and 74 GK reflexes to grow considerably. For Just £5.5 million, you will get your man along with wages of £5,000 a week.

Paul Bernardoni (OVR 72 – POT 82)

Age: 21

Club: Nimes (on loan from Bordeaux)

Country: France

Best stats: 74 GK reflexes, 73 GK handling, 73 GK positioning

Cost: n/a

Wage: £12,000 a week

Another Frenchman, Paul Bernardoni impressed on loan at Clermont in Ligue 2 last season, which has seen him earn another temporary spell, but this time at top flight Nimes. The 21-year-old has gone straight into the starting lineup, and with the ageing Benoit Costil (OVR 78) getting the nod at parent club Bordeaux, you feel Bernardoni can challenge him in the next season or two.

You must wait until next season to get hold of Bernardoni where he will cost around £6 million with wages of £12,000 a week. That will get you his 72 overall and stats of 74 GK reflexes, 73 GK handling and 73 GK positioning, which can rise as he nears an 82 potential.

Karlo Letica (OVR 72 – POT 80)

Age: 21

Club: Club Brugge

Country: Croatia

Best stats: 78 GK diving, 73 GK positioning, 73 GK reflexes

Cost: £5.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £7,000 a week

Just 21, Karlo Letica has had a tricky time, being loaned out from previous club Hajduk Split three times. Just one season in their first team was all it took for him to earn a switch abroad, with the ‘keeper joining Belgian side Brugge in the summer. Letica is already being considered for the Croatian national team, making the provisional for the World Cup.

Abilities of 78 GK diving, 73 GK positioning and 73 GK reflexes take his overall rating to 72, rising to an 80 potential. You can sign him for just £5.2 million in January, with wages of £7,000 a week.

Bartlomiej Dragowski (OVR 71 – POT 82)

Age: 21

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Poland

Best stats: 74 GK reflexes, 72 reactions, 71 GK positioning

Cost: £5 million

Wage: £16,000 a week

Fiorentina have a pair of talented keepers, with Bartlomiej Dragowski second fiddle to Alban Lafont. Manager Stefano Pioli looks to be rotating the two however, with Dragowski making three starts to Lafont’s five so far in the campaign.

Dragowski’s 71 overall can improve to a potential of 82 on Career Mode, meaning his stats of 74 GK reflexes, 72 reactions and 71 GK positioning still have plenty of improvement. You won’t need any more than £5 million to sign the Polish U21 international, along with wages of £16,000 a week.

Dean Henderson (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 21

Club: Sheffield United (on loan from Manchester United)

Country: England

Best stats: 72 GK reflexes, 71 GK diving, 70 reactions

Cost: n/a

Wage: £30,000 a week

We finish with an Englishman, with Dean Henderson actually on the books of Manchester United. For now, though, he is out on loan at Sheffield United, making nine appearances for the Championship club so far this season. The England U21 international impressed on loan at Shrewsbury in League One last year as they fell to defeat in the playoff final.

The 21-year-old Henderson can be bought next season for less than £5 million, but you should be able to get his £30,000 a week wages reduced. His 70 overall should be closer to his 82 potential by then, with his attributes of 72 GK reflexes, 71 GK diving and 70 reactions starring to improve.

All the best wonderkid goalkeepers on FIFA 19