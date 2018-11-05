FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Dutch players to sign in Career Mode

Following the failure of the national team to qualify for the World Cup, the Netherlands will be looking to their next generation of players to change their fortunes. Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk looks set to partner teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt for the next decade in the heart of defence. Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes have taken the attacking reigns following the retirement of superstar Arjen Robben and will look for support from one of the many talented youngsters coming through the system in Holland.

How to choose the best Dutch wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

This list contains the best wonderkids from the Netherlands available on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Every player on this list is aged 21 or younger at the start of Career Mode. These Dutch youngsters all have the potential to reach an 80 overall or higher whilst starting at 70 OVR or higher.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 81 - POT 91)

Age: 19Position: CBClub: AjaxCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 87 Strength, 83 Marking, 82 Standing TackleCost: £32.4 million (release clause)Wage: £9,000

At just 18 years old Matthijs de Ligt was made captain of Ajax. The teenager has only conceded one league goal this season as Ajax have started the campaign strongly. The Dutch club’s only loss in all competitions this season came against fierce rivals PSV, a 3-0 defeat in which de Ligt did not feature.

Tall, strong and mobile, de Ligt possesses all the qualities of a top centre back already. The young Dutchman has the potential to become one of the best players in the world reaching a 91 overall. The £32.4 million release clause will be value for money as he offers years of excellence at the back.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 80 - POT 88)

Age: 21Position: CM, CDM, CBClub: AjaxCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 88 Ball Control, 87 Short Passing, 85 DribblingCost: £30.3 million (release clause)Wage: £15,000

21-year-old Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is on the radar of Europe’s top clubs as he has impressed for his club and country in 2018. So far this season, de Jong has scored twice in the league for Ajax who find themselves in second place in the Eredivisie and top of their Champions League group.

Talented playmaker de Jong possesses great quality on the ball with 85 vision accompanying his brilliant passing attributes. The Dutch international will cost managers around £30 million on FIFA 19 and he can reach a 88 OVR and become a superstar.

Justin Kluivert (OVR 75 - POT 86)

Age: 19Position: LW, RWClub: RomaCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 91 Acceleration, 88 Sprint Speed, 85 AgilityCost: £18.4 million (release clause)Wage: £24,000

The son of former Barcelona hitman Patrick, Justin Kluivert is on course to replicate his father’s success. Kluivert transferred from Ajax to Roma in the summer but has seen his first team action limited to just two starts in all competitions, scoring against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Teenage winger Kluivert is blessed with 89 pace making him a frightening opponent for defenders to face on FIFA 19. His four-star skills will also take the interest of managers on Career Mode who can sign the youngster for under £20 million, but you must wait a year as he has just signed for Roma.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 78 - POT 86)

Age: 21Position: LW, RWClub: PSVCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 89 Balance, 88 Sprint Speed, 87 DribblingCost: £21.8 million (release clause)Wage: £13,000

Four goals and five assists in nine league appearances for Steven Bergwijn has helped PSV to a perfect start in the Eredivisie. PSV have won all 11 league matches this season but have struggled in the Champions League failing to win any of their three games so far.

Pacey and direct, Bergwijn offers managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode a threat from out wide with great potential. Reaching a 86 OVR, the 21-year-old boasts 87 dribbling and can make an impact in almost any team on FIFA 19.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (OVR 74 - POT 84)

Age: 20Position: RB, CBClub: FulhamCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 87 Sprint Speed, 84 Aggression, 79 AccelerationCost: N/AWage: £46,000

On-loan defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been powerless in stopping Fulham’s defensive woes. Fulham have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season and have looked hapless in keeping out their opposition.

Physical right back Fosu-Mensah is quick and strong with 83 pace and 78 strength making him a powerhouse down the right side. The 6’1” defender can reach a 84 OVR and become an impressive full back who can also play at centre back.

Arnaut Danjuma Groevenveld (OVR 75 - POT 84)

Age: 21Position: LM, RM, STClub: Club BruggeCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 86 Acceleration, 83 Sprint Speed, 80 Ball ControlCost: £14.8 million (release clause)Wage: £14,000

Club Brugge forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld has impressed so far for his new club, scoring five and assisting four in 15 matches in all competitions. Most notably, Danjuma Groeneveld scored against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite losing the match 3-1.

Pacey and skilful, the 21-year-old can play anywhere across the front but excels in the wide positions with his 80 ball control and 79 dribbling. For managers looking for a talented young attacker, Danjuma Groeneveld offers value for money at under £15 million as he can reach a 84 OVR.

Teun Koopmeiners (OVR 74 - POT 83)

Age: 20Position: CM, CDM, CBClub: AZ AlkmaarCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 80 Stamina, 76 Vision, 76 JumpingCost: £12.7 million (release clause)Wage: £9,000

Versatile midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is set for a big future as he continues to impress for AZ Alkmaar. Having progressed through their youth system, Koopmeiners has become a regular in the first team featuring in central midfield and defence, scoring twice already this season.

A terrific young prospect, Koopmeiners possesses a balanced set of attributes providing an excellent platform for improvement. For £12.7 million, managers can sign the talented 20-year-old who has low wage demands and can reach an 83 overall on FIFA 19.

Rick van Drongelen (OVR 71 - POT 83)

Age: 19Position: CB, LBClub: HamburgCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 79 Strength, 75 Jumping, 75 Standing TackleCost: £5.8 million (release clause)Wage: £3,000

An ever-present in the German second tier this season, Rick van Drongelen will be hoping Hamburg can return to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking. Seven clean sheets in 11 league games and progression to the third round of the DFB-Pokal show a successful start to the campaign for Hamburg.

6’1” centre back van Drongelen’s best qualities are his physicality, with strength and jumping his best attributes. With a 83 potential, his £5.8 million price tag seems a bargain for managers willing to be patient and wait for him to improve.

Donny van de Beek (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 21Position: CAM, CM, CDMClub: AjaxCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 82 Stamina, 80 Long Shots, 79 Shot PowerCost: £15.5 million (release clause)Wage: £11,000

Another young talent from the Ajax academy, Donny van de Beek has already made over 100 first team appearances as well as earning five full international caps. The midfielder has scored four goals and created one in 22 matches in 2018/19 and will hope to improve on that record.

Youthful, versatile and quality on the ball, van de Beek possesses great skill and a lethal shot. His 82 stamina allows him to cover every blade of grass and the youngster can reach a 83 OVR. Managers may be able to try to negotiate a smaller fee than the £15.5 million release clause to land the young midfielder but he will be worth every penny.

Donyell Malen (OVR 70 - POT 82)

Age: 19Position: LW, RW, STClub: PSVCountry: NetherlandsBest Stats: 91 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 85 AgilityCost: £4.3 million (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Donyell Malen has managed to record two goals and three assists in the Eredivisie despite only starting one game with nine substitute appearances. The teenager who spent time at both Arsenal and Ajax’s academy looks like an exciting prospect for unbeaten PSV.

Dutch wonderkid Malen is a versatile forward with bags of pace and skill. The Netherlands youth international has the potential to reach an 82 overall and is a bargain at just £4.3 million which will excite managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

All the best Dutch wonderkids on FIFA 19