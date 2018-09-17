FIFA 19: Atletico Madrid Player Ratings

Atletico beat city rivals Real in the league which is a great accomplishment but they were a way off league champions Barcelona. Their European escapades were successful though, winning the Europa league. A push in the Champions League will be high on the priority list for Atletico this coming season. Judging by their FIFA 19 ratings, you cannot rule them out.

Team Rating

Atletico receive a five star rating on FIFA 19, and deservedly so. The highlight is the attack of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa which gives them an 87 attack score, supported by an 83 midfield and 84 defence.

Jan Oblak (OVR 90)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Country: Slovenia

Jan Oblak helped Atletico Madrid keep 22 clean sheets in the league last season only conceding 22 goals during the whole campaign. The Slovenian is undeniably among the world’s best goalkeepers shown by his FIFA rating climbing from an 89 to a 90 overall this year.

Juanfran (OVR 80)

Age: 33

Positions: RB

Country: Spain

Coming into his ninth season with Atletico, Juanfran has had his games diminish over the past couple of seasons. The player is a smart veteran, but that experience is difficult to translate to FIFA 19 as his overall has dropped two points from FIFA 18.

Jose Maria Gimenez (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Positions: CB, RB

Country: Uruguay

The partnership between Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin has been impressive domestically and internationally. Only 23, having Godin as a mentor figure can only mean good things for this centre back who continues to improve each season. An overall of 83 on FIFA 18 increases to 84 on FIFA 19 and his only going to get better.

Diego Godin (OVR 90)

Age: 32

Positions: CB

Country: Uruguay

Diego Godin is the ingredient that solidifies Atletico’s strong defence. His experience for club and country is vast, being capped by Uruguay over 120 times. His performance last season means his overall has bucked the post 30 curve as he rises from an 88 to a 90 overall on FIFA 19.

Filipe Luis (OVR 85)

Age: 33

Positions: LB

Country: Brazil

Another ageing defender for Madrid, Filipe Luis’ FIFA rating has dropped one point from 86 to 85. Last season he only scored a single goal and bagged two assists in the league compared to three goals and six assists the pervious season. The wrong side of thirty, Atletico may soon look to replace Luis with a younger, more athletic, full back.

Koke (OVR 85)

Age: 25

Positions: LM, CM, RM

Country: Spain

Koke has been at Atletico his whole career and has been a mainstay in the starting line-up for most of those years, making him the player in the squad with the most appearances. In the last couple of seasons he hasn’t racked up as many assists as he had done in previous campaigns but his ability has not been overlooked.

Rodri (OVR 82)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CDM

Country: Spain

A summer signing from La Liga rivals Villarreal for a reported £18 million, Rodri is a holding midfielder whose move and performances last season have earned him huge improvement on his FIFA rating. In fact, since the release of FIFA 18, the Spaniard has increase by 12. His defensive mindset should marry well with Atletico’s impressive defensive record as he looks to establish himself in the first team.﻿﻿

Saul (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, LM, RM

Country: Spain

Though Saul was in Spain’s World Cup squad, he did not make an appearance during the competition. A box-to-box midfielder who is very gifted technically, Saul could be asked to produce more assists this coming season, only achieving four in 36 games in La Liga last season. He is still young and his potential makes him a must-buy if you’re looking for a top level central midfielder.

Thomas Lemar (OVR 83)

Age: 22

Positions: LM, CAM

Country: France

Thomas Lemar made the move from AS Moncao to Atletico over the summer for an estimated £62 million. Though he was in France’s World Cup squad in Russia, he only came on as a substitute for a single game in the group stages. His performances in Ligue 1 last season accumulated ten assists but only two goals as he looks to improve on that tally.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Country: France

Antoine Griezmann carried his form from last season into the World Cup helping France go all the way in the tournament. He was the only player to score ten or more goals in the league last season and also bagged nine assists. Physically Griezmann is not the strongest, but he does excel in almost every other area of his game.

Diego Costa (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Positions: ST

Country: Spain

After a move away from Chelsea in January 2018, Costa returned to Atletico for his third stint at the club. He scored ten goals since the move and will look to continue that form into this season. Costa is a strong, powerful and aggressive player who is a threat aerially and with both feet.

