FIFA 18: Tallest Strikers

Need some more height in the final third in FIFA 18? Having someone who can win headers almost every time can make the difference in the game, whether it be heading for goal or looking to flick the ball on to other teammates. We look at the tallest strikers on the game who can give you something extra in both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

For all players 6'5" and above, visit the table at the end of this page.

Lacina Traore (OVR 74 – POT 75)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Height: 6’8”

Club: Amiens (on loan from Monaco)

Country: Ivory Coast

Best attributes: 91 strength, 80 heading accuracy, 78 positioning

FUT cost: 700 PS4/2,000 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: n/a

Career Mode wage: £30,000 a week

A nasty injury perhaps denied Lacina Traore from having a successful career for a top club, with the 27-year-old Ivorian currently out on loan at French club Amiens. The six foot eight bean pole has two goals in eight games in Ligue 1 this season, the third loan spell in two seasons for the striker.

Traore’s height is aided by 91 strength, 80 heading accuracy and 78 positioning, which contribute to his 74 overall. You will have to wait a year to sign Traore on Career Mode where he will set you back around £8 million and £30,000 a week wages. By this time he should have risen to his 75 potential. On Ultimate Team you will need 700 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Stefan Maierhofer (OVR 65 – POT 65)

Age: 34

Positions: ST

Height: 6’8”

Club: Mattersburg

Country: Austria

Best attributes: 93 strength, 88 aggression, 84 heading accuracy

FUT cost: 450 PS4/2,000 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £357,000 (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £7,000 a week

One of football’s journeymen, Stefan Maierhofer has played for no less than 16 clubs during his career. With the advantage of his six foot eight height, he has scored goals wherever he has been, and he is now back in his native Austria with Mattersburg.

93 strength, 88 aggression and 84 heading accuracy contribute to Maierhofer’s 65 overall rating, which will set you back just £357,000 on Career Mode with wages of £7,000 a week. For Ultimate Team you will need 450 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Peter Crouch (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 36

Positions: ST

Height: 6’7”

Club: Stoke

Country: England

Best attributes: 82 positioning, 82 reactions, 81 heading accuracy

FUT cost: 600 PS4/850 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £3.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £42,000 a week

Even at the age of 36, Peter Crouch is still scoring goals in the Premier League. The Stoke City man has over 100 EPL goals to his name, enjoying successful spells at Portsmouth, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The six foot seven Crouch has 82 positioning, 82 reactions and 81 heading accuracy in the FIFA 18, contributing to his 74 rating. That will cost you £3.4 million on Career Mode, with his wages £42,000 a week. You will need 600 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One if you want Crouch on Ultimate Team.

Ebere Paul Onuachu (OVR 69 – POT 77)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Height: 6’7”

Club: Midtjylland

Country: Nigeria

Best attributes: 82 strength, 79 stamina, 78 sprint speed

FUT cost: 500 PS4/900 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £2.1 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £14,000 a week

Midtjylland striker Ebere Paul Onuachu is in great form, scoring eight 15 goals in 21 matches this season. Teams have struggled to deal with the Nigerian’s pace and power, and as he enters a crucial phase of his career at the age of 23, don’t be surprised if some of Europe’s finest clubs eye up the six foot seven inch forward.

On Career Mode, you will need £2.1 million for Onuachu’s 69 overall, with his 77 potential. For £14,000 a week wages you can get his 82 strength, 79 stamina and 78 sprint speed. For Ultimate Team, you are looking at a price of 500 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Henk Veerman (OVR 67 – POT 68)

Age: 26

Positions: ST

Height: 6’7”

Club: Heerenveen

Country: Holland

Best attributes: 92 strength, 76 heading accuracy, 76 shot power

FUT cost: 950 PS4/3,000 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £1.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £7,000 a week

There has been no such luck for six foot seven inch striker Henk Veerman, who has struggled to tie down regular football for Heerenveen for the past couple of seasons. The 26-year-old has always threatened with his height, but has only recorded 1 goal in 10 Eredivisie games this season.

Veerman’s 92 strength, 76 heading accuracy and 76 shot power contribute to his 67 overall on FIFA 18, with his Career Mode potential a fraction higher at 68. You will need to fork out £1.2 million to grab him for your club, with his wages currently £7,000 a week. You’re looking at a price of 950 coins on PS4 and a surprising 3,000 on Xbox One to sign Veerman for your Ultimate Team.

Zinho Gano (OVR 72 – POT 75)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Height: 6’6”

Club: Oostende

Country: Belgium

Best attributes: 89 strength, 77 heading accuracy, 73 finishing

FUT cost: 700 PS4/1,300 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £5.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £10,000 a week

Zinho Gano arrived at Oostende in the summer after struggling for goals at Waasland, and it has been a promising start for the six foot six inch striker. Gano has scored four goals in 11 matches so far this season, keeping Oostende five points above the relegation zone in the Belgian Pro League.

Gano’s 72 rating consists of 89 strength, 77 heading accuracy and 73 finishing, costing you £5.6 million on Career Mode. His wages of £10,000 a week will get you the forward’s 75 potential, making him a useful asset for any top flight club. 700 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One should be enough to pick up Gano on the transfer market in Ultimate Team.

Simy (OVR 68 – POT 71)

Age: 25

Positions: ST

Height: 6’6”

Club: Crotone

Country: Nigeria

Best attributes: 82 strength, 79 aggression, 74 positioning

FUT cost: 400 PS4/3,000 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £1.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £7,000 a week

After a disappointing first season at Italian side Crotone, things haven’t gone much better for six foot six inch striker Simy in Serie A. The 25-year-old has just one goal in seven matches, and with the club just three points above the drop zone, I Rossoblu will need goals from their big man soon.

82 strength, 79 aggression and 74 positioning help out Simy’s 68 overall, which can rise to his 71 potential on Career Mode. £1.9 million and £7,000 a week wages will snap him up for your Manager Mode, whereas you will need 400 coins on PS4 or 3,000 on Xbox One to get him on Ultimate Team.

Milan Duric (OVR 68 – POT 69)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Height: 6’6”

Club: Bristol City

Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina

Best attributes: 92 strength, 77 heading accuracy, 72 shot power

FUT cost: 450 PS4/550 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £1.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £24,000 a week

Milan Duric arrived at Bristol City in January 2017, but failed to make an impact with just two goals from 14 matches. The six foot six striker has been marginally better with two in five, but you wouldn’t be surprised if the big Bosnian moved on at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will cost you £1.8 million and £24,000 a week wages on Career Mode, getting you his 68 overall and 69 potential. His 92 strength, 77 heading accuracy and 72 shot power are useful skills, and if you want them on Ultimate Team, you will need 450 coins on PS4 and 550 on XB1.

Matt Smith (OVR 67 – POT 67)

Age: 28

Positions: ST

Height: 6’6”

Club: Queens Park Rangers

Country: England

Best attributes: 91 strength, 88 heading accuracy, 75 shot power

FUT cost: 450 PS4/550 Xbox One

Career Mode cost: £1.3 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £17,000 a week

Matt Smith has played in all three divisions below the Premier League, and he's enjoying the most successful spell of his professional career at QPR. The six foot six inch striker has bagged four goals so far this season as the R’s find themselves in a precarious 16th place in the Championship table.

Smith has 91 strength, 88 heading accuracy and 75 shot power to prop up his 67 overall rating. You will need £1.3 million to sign the Englishman in Career Mode, with his wages setting you back £17,000 a week. For Ultimate Team you will need 450 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One for Smith.

Drago Milovic (OVR 65 – POT 72)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Height: 6’6”

Club: Amkar Perm

Country: Montenegro

Best attributes: 94 strength, 78 heading accuracy, 75 jumping

FUT cost: unavailable

Career Mode cost: £1.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £5,000 a week

Now, Drago Milovic is an unknown star. There is little info on the six foot six inch striker on the web, so if anyone has any insight on the Amkar Perm forward do let us know in the comments. It does appear that the 23-year-old has fallen off the grid since leaving native Montenegro side Mogren Budva in 2015, but can he make a name for himself in the Russian Premier League?

You will need £1.2 million to get Milovic’s 65 overall rating on Career Mode, with his potential at 72. £5,000 a week wages will get you the mysterious Milovic and his stats of 93 strength, 78 heading accuracy, and 75 jumping. The forward is yet to appear on Ultimate Team however.

More tall strikers

Player A Pos H Club Country OVR/ POT C W Aaron Seydel 21 ST 6’6 Holstein Kiel* Germany 64/ 76 n/a £6k Nika Kacharava 23 ST 6’6 Korona Kielce Georgia 63/ 69 n/a £5k Oliver Hawkins 25 ST CB 6’6 Portsm’th England 63/ 68 £1m £2k Julian Kristoffersen 20 ST 6’6 Djurgardens Norway 58/ 67 £250k £1k Aaron Zahui Bazoukou 21 ST 6’6 Eskilstuna Sweden 54/ 62 £250k £1k Bas Dost 28 ST 6’5 Sporting Holland 83/ 83 £48m £4k Artem Dzyuba 28 ST 6’5 Zenit Russia 78/ 78 £14m £61k Alexander Meier 34 ST CF CAM 6’5 E. Frankfurt Germany 76/ 76 £6m £30k Marc Janko 34 ST 6’5 Sparta Prague Austria 74/ 74 £6m £1k Tammy Abraham 19 ST 6’5 Swansea* England 73/ 86 n/a £49k Lars Veldwijk 25 ST 6’5 Groningen South Africa 72/ 74 £5m £8k Obbi Oulare 21 ST 6’5 R. Antwerp* Belgium 70/ 78 n/a £26k Pylyp Budkivskyi 25 ST 6’5 Kortrijk Ukraine 70/ 72 £3m £10k Mehmet Batdal 31 ST 6’5 Istanbul Basaksehir Turkey 70/ 70 £3m £17k Christian Beck 29 ST 6’5 Magdeburg Germany 69/ 69 £1m £1k Felipe Nicolas Avenatti 24 ST 6’5 Bologna Uruguay 68/ 74 £2m £23k Nicklas Helenius 24 ST 6’5 Odense Boldklub Denmark 67/ 70 £1m £8k Ludovic Ajorque 23 ST 6’5 Clermont France 66/ 71 £1m £2k Mathias Ranegie 33 ST 6’5 Hacken Sweden 66/ 66 £500k £2k Christopher Bieber 27 ST 6’5 Erfurt Germany 64/ 64 £1m £1k Nathael Julan 20 ST 6’5 Le Havre France 63/ 75 £1m £1k Ben Spencer 22 ST 6’5 Toronto USA 58/ 65 £250k £1k Ollie Palmer 25 ST 6’5 Lincoln England 58/ 61 £250k £2k Nick Depuy 22 ST 6’5 Montreal USA 57/ 62 £200k £1k Gary Shaw 25 25 6’5 Shamrock Rovers Rep' of Ireland 57/ 62 £200k £1k

