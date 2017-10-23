FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Need some more depth at right back, or looking to grow a talented player into a superstar? You’ll be thrilled to know that bringing in a high potential right back will not cost you a fortune on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. With many clubs’ managerial objectives requesting you to bring in young talent, the players we have suggested are perfect if you want to save your money for first team regulars.
How to choose the best cheap high potential players in FIFA 18 Career Mode
Here we are looking at the best cheap high potential right backs on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. We have also included right wing-backs (RWB) on our list. All of these players can be signed for less than £5 million, and they all have the potential to hit at least 79 on FIFA 18. They are players who have bags of talent, and just need the nurturing to go on and become valuable members of the first team. We have created our top 10 by looking at player potential, age and player stats.
For a full list of our cheap high potential right backs, please look at the table near the bottom of this page.
Advantages of cheap high potential players
With these high potential players, you will need to put a lot of effort in. Signing them is the easy part, but getting them to hit their potential is tricky. If you give them the appropriate game-time and train them regularly, you will be rewarded massively. If in doubt, you can always send them out on loan. If you make a move early for a high potential right back, you could save yourself as much as £50 million.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 69 – POT 85)
Age: 18
Positions: RB, RM, CM
Club: Liverpool
Country: England
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 81 sprint speed, 81 acceleration, 78 stamina
Cost: £4.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £20,000
Someone with a big future is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. With Nathaniel Clyne out injured, the 18-year-old Alexander-Arnold has been given a chance under Jurgen Klopp, and the right back hasn’t disappointed. The England U21 international scored a wonderful free-kick in the Champions League play-offs, and the Anfield crowd now have high expectations.
Alexander-Arnold, who can also operate as a right or central midfield, has a useful 69 overall rating on FIFA 18, with the potential to hit 85 on Career Mode. His potential is higher than the starting overall of any right back on the game. His stats of 81 sprint speed, 81 acceleration and 78 stamina illustrate his talent, and he can be yours for just £4.3 million. His wages of £20,000 a week are steep, but you may be able to negotiate them down in exchange for more playing time.
Diogo Dalot (OVR 68 – POT 84)
Age: 18
Positions: RB
Club: FC Porto
Country: Portugal
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 75 sprint speed, 74 shot power, 73 reactions
Cost: £3.8 million (release clause)
Wage: £3,000
A bit more of an unknown quantity is Porto’s Diogo Dalot. The 18-year-old won the U17 Euros with Portugal in 2016, but the right back is yet to turn out for Porto. Now playing in the Portugal U20s, it won’t be long before we see him at the Estadio do Dragao.
His 68 overall and 84 potential make him a solid signing on Career Mode. For £3.8 million and £3,000 a week wages you can get the youngster with 75 sprint speed, 74 shot power and 73 reactions.
Pedro Pereira (OVR 69 – POT 82)
Age: 19
Positions: RB
Club: Benfica
Country: Portugal
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 80 agility, 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration
Cost: £4 million (release clause)
Wage: £3,000
Staying in Portugal, we have Benfica’s Pedro Pereira. Unlike Dalot, the 19-year-old Pereira has made it to the first team, earning one Primeira Liga appearance last season. The right back made his name at Italian side Sampdoria over the 2015/16 season and made the move to Portugal in January 2017.
Pereira has 80 agility, 76 sprint speed and 75 acceleration on FIFA 18, which makes up his 69 overall. With his potential at 82, you must consider making the £4 million move for Pereira, with his wages just £3,000 a week.
Aitor Bunuel (OVR 68 – POT 82)
Age: 19
Positions: RWB, RB
Club: Osasuna
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 85 balance, 80 acceleration, 77 sprint speed
Cost: £3.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £3,000
For those of you looking for a wing-back option, Osasuna’s Aitor Bunuel is your man. The 19-year-old right-wing back or right back has cemented his place in the Osasuna line-up, and it may not be long before he is courted by bigger European teams.
The Spain U20 international has a 68 overall which can hit 82 on the game. 85 balance, 80 acceleration and 77 sprint speed showcase the defender’s talent, and they can be yours for just £3.4 million and £3,000 a week wages.
Sergi Palencia (OVR 68 – POT 82)
Age: 21
Positions: RB, LB
Club: Barcelona B
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 83 acceleration, 81 sprint speed, 79 aggression
Cost: £3.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £3,000
After chalking up over 60 appearances for Barcelona B, don’t be surprised if Sergi Palencia is soon called up to the first team. The right or left back is now 21, and if he doesn’t break through soon, you should expect him to be sent out on loan.
The Spaniard has 83 acceleration, 81 sprint speed and 79 aggression helping make up his 68 overall. For £3.4 million you can get hold of the man with an 82 potential, with his wages just £3,000 a week.
Mason Holgate (OVR 67 – POT 82)
Age: 20
Positions: RB, CB, RWB
Club: Everton
Country: England
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 75 strength
Cost: £3.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £30,000
With Seamus Coleman out with a serious injury, Mason Holgate is battling with Cuco Martina for the right back spot at Everton. The 20-year-old can also play at centre back and at wing-back, and with the fixtures piling up at Goodison Park, his versatility will come in handy.
The England U21 man has a harsh 67 overall on FIFA 18, but his potential of 82 is much more accurate. That can be yours for just £3.3 million, but his weekly wages of £30,000 will probably scare you away. We suggest letting Holgate’s 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration and 75 strength improve before making a move.
Sofiane Alakouch (OVR 65 – POT 82)
Age: 18
Positions: RB
Club: Nimes Olympique
Country: France
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 80 agility, 76 balance, 74 sprint speed
Cost: £2.1 million (release clause)
Wage: £880
Despite being a France U19 international, Nimes man Sofiane Alakouchwas called up to the Morocco squad back in August, so the right back now has a decision to make. He's now getting regular game-time in Ligue 2 with Nimes, but you feel he needs to put in a lot of work to get anywhere near a full France call-up.
The 18-year-old will set you back £2.1 million on Career Mode, with his current wages just £880 a week. The 65 rated right back has a potential of 83 making him a serious coup. His 80 agility, 76 balance and 74 sprint speed suggest Alakouch is ready for first team action straightaway.
Dujon Sterling (OVR 62 – POT 82)
Age: 17
Positions: RB, RM
Club: Chelsea
Country: England
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 75 sprint speed, 73 acceleration, 70 strength
Cost: £1.3 million (release clause)
Wage: £7,000
With Antonio Conte bringing in Davide Zappacosta to compete with Victor Moses at right wing-back, you feel Dujon Sterling’s chances of breaking into the first team at Chelsea are slim. That said, the right back or right midfielder was handed his debut earlier this season, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup.
At just 17, there is still plenty of time for Sterling, who lifted the U19 Euro title with England last summer. He now looks to get his 62 overall closer to his 82 potential on FIFA 18. £1.3 million is an absolute bargain for Sterling, but his pricey £7,000 a week wages balance out the deal. With his 75 sprint speed, 73 acceleration and 70 strength, do you take the risk on the defender?
Giovanni Troupee (OVR 71 – POT 81)
Age: 19
Positions: RB
Club: Utrecht
Country: Netherlands
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 85 stamina, 79 sprint speed, 78 acceleration
Cost: £4.8 million (release clause)
Wage: £4,000
19-year-old Giovanni Troupee is already a regular at right back for Dutch side Utrecht, and he is another man who could make the move to a bigger club in the coming seasons. The Netherlands U17 international has already made 36 appearances in the Eredivisie, and he was linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic in the summer.
With his 71 overall and 81 potential there’s no wondering why, and with his release clause at £4.8 million, you better move fast. His 85 stamina, 79 sprint speed and 78 acceleration mean he can go straight into your starting line-up, and for just £4,000 a week you would be crazy not to consider Troupee.
Reeve Frosler (OVR 67 – POT 81)
Age: 19
Positions: RB, LB
Club: Unattached
Country: South Africa
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 74 acceleration, 74 balance, 72 sprint speed
Cost: n/a
Wage: n/a
Reeve Frosler will be slightly more difficult to get hold of on Career Mode, with the South African international a free agent on the game. In real life the 19-year-old right back plays for native side Bidvest Wits, but with the majority of free agents being assigned to random clubs on Career Mode, you will have to wait until at least January to sign him.
For that reason, we can’t give you any idea of cost for the player, but the right or left back does have a 67 overall and 81 potential on the game. His best stats are his 74 acceleration, 74 balance and 72 sprint speed.
More cheap high potential right backs
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|Country
|OVR/ POT
|C
|W
|Alec Georgen
|18
|RB
|PSG
|France
|63/ 80
|£1.5m
|£5k
|Rasmus Nissen Kristensen
|19
|RB RM
|Midtjylland
|Denmark
|69/ 80
|£2m
|£7k
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|20
|RB LB
|Tottenham
|England
|65/ 80
|£2.4m
|£12k
|Lukas Klunter
|21
|RB CB
|FC Koln
|Germany
|69/ 80
|£2.6m
|£12k
|Ola Aina
|20
|RB
|Hull
|Nigeria
|66/ 80
|£2.8m
|£2k
|Paulo Diaz
|22
|RB CB
|San Lorenzo
|Chile
|71/ 80
|£4.7m
|£10k
|Robert Gumny
|19
|RB LB
|Lech Poznan
|Poland
|63/ 80
|£1.2m
|£880
|Tom Edwards
|18
|RB
|Stoke
|England
|61/ 80
|£1m
|£5k
|Lionel Di Placido
|23
|RB RM
|Atletico Lanus
|Argentina
|70/ 79
|£3.5m
|£9k
|Luis Orejuela
|21
|RB LB
|Ajax
|Colombia
|70/ 79
|£3.3m
|£6k
|Lorenzo Dickmann
|20
|RB RWB
|Novara
|Italy
|67/ 79
|£1.8m
|£2k
|William
|22
|RB
|Wolfsburg
|Brazil
|71/ 79
|£4.9m
|£25k
|Bart Nieuwkoop
|21
|RB CM
|Feyenoord
|Holland
|71/ 79
|£4.2m
|£7k
|Stiven Vega
|21
|RB LB
|Millonarios
|Colombia
|64/ 79
|£1.6m
|£880k
|Rafa Navarro
|23
|RB RWB LB
|Real Betis
|Spain
|70/ 79
|£4.7m
|£11k
|James Bree
|19
|RB
|Aston Villa
|England
|64/ 79
|£1.9m
|£4k
|Tomasz Kedziora
|23
|RB
|n/a*
|Poland
|71/ 79
|n/a
|n/a
|Jesus Areso
|17
|RB
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|65/ 79
|£2.3m
|£3k
C = Cost
W = Wage
*Unattached players are randomly assigned to club on Career Mode
What talented youngster are you looking to sign? Let us know in the comments section below.
