FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Been given a tight budget on Career Mode? Or just looking to fulfil one of your Youth Development goals? Well, we’ve looked at all the best cheap high potential left backs on FIFA 18 for you to sign on Career Mode. Don’t be fooled by their low transfer prices, some of these players can go on to be amongst the best in the world.

How to choose the best cheap high potential players in FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best cheap high potential left backs on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. All of these players can be signed for less than £5 million, and they all have the potential to hit at least 79 on Career Mode. These are players who can grow into first team regulars and help maintain the growth of your club. We have compiled our top 10 by looking at player potential, age and player stats.

For a full list of our high potential please look at the table at the end of this page.

Advantages of cheap high potential players

The advantages are clear. You are signing players perhaps 10 years before their peak. You can save as much as £50 million in purchasing these high potential players early. Don’t be worried if they may not get much game-time at your club, they can always be loaned out to gain first team experience. With many clubs having financial restrictions on Career Mode, you need to be careful with your money, and some of your manager objectives will be to build for the future.

Marc Cucurella (OVR 68 – POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: LB

Club: Barcelona B

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 stamina, 87 acceleration, 86 sprint speed

Cost: £3.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000

There is a constant conveyor belt of talent at Barcelona, with left back Marc Cucurella one of the shining lights in their B side. The 18-year-old made 17 appearances last season, which earned him a fresh contract in the summer. He has played at every age group for Spain from U16 to U20, making an impressive 16 appearances for the U17 side.

Cucurella has a 68 rating with a very impressive 86 potential on FIFA 18, that matches the current overall of David Alaba and Alex Sandro. The youngster can be yours for just £3.1 million and £2,000 a week wages, for which you will receive a player with 88 stamina, 87 acceleration and 86 sprint speed.

Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 66 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: LB, LW

Club: Fulham

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 balance, 80 acceleration

Cost: £2.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £5,000

17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon took the Championship by storm last season. The left back or left winger played 30 games for Fulham last season, scoring seven goals. The sensation has been linked with a move to Tottenham and you would only imagine that a Premier League and international future beckons for the youngster.

His 66 rating is perhaps harsh on the defender, but you can see his talent by his 85 potential. Sessegnon’s best stats are his 84 sprint speed, 83 balance and 80 acceleration. Amazing, you can pick the England U19 international up for just £2.5 million and £5,000 a week wages.

Blas Riveros (OVR 68 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: LB, LM

Club: Basel

Country: Paraguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 stamina, 83 acceleration

Cost: £3.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000

19-year-old left back Blas Riveros has already racked up the appearances at such a young age. The Paraguayan impressed in his homeland Olimpia and made the move to Swiss giants Basel in the summer of 2016. He’s getting more and more game-time in the Swiss Super League, and made his debut for the Paraguayan national team last year.

Riveros, who can also play as a left midfielder, has a 68 rating on FIFA 18 with the potential to hit 84 on Career Mode. His best skills are his 84 sprint speed, 83 stamina and 83 acceleration. A £3.2 million release clause is still a great price for the teenager, with his weekly wages of £9,000 worth it once he develops.

Gian-Luca Itter (OVR 64 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: LB

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 68 sprint speed, 68 acceleration, 68 crossing

Cost: £2 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

Germany are looking to build on their 2014 World Cup success, and the good news is there is plenty of talent coming through. Wolfsburg left back Gian-Luca Itter is a prime example, with the 19-year-old making the step up to senior football this season. He may be just two Bundesliga appearances in to his professional career, but the defender clearly has talent as he has risen through the Germany youth sides to U19 level.

Itter’s 64 overall rating is made up by 68 sprint speed, 68 acceleration and 68 crossing which may seem alarming, but it shows that his stats are well balanced. His potential of 84 should persuade you to make a move for him as well as his bargain £2 million price tag and his £6,000 a week wages.

Rico Henry (OVR 68 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: LB, LWB, LM

Club: Brentford

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 agility, 90 sprint speed

Cost: £3.8 million

Wage: £10,000

A Career Mode favourite, 19-year-old Rico Henry has continued his progress since moving to Championship side Brentford last season. The left back, wing-back or midfielder was a regular for former club Walsall at the age of just 17, and the experience he has gained will stand him in good stead for the future.

The 68-rated Henry has 93 acceleration, 91 agility and sprint speed, giving him the speedster and acrobat specialities. With an 84 potential and a price of just £3.8 million, Henry is a man you must consider. His wages of £10,000 a week may cause you to weigh up other options.

Javi Jimenez (OVR 69 – POT 81)

Age: 21

Positions: LB, LM, LWB

Club: Gimnastic de Tarragona

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 acceleration, 85 sprint speed, 81 agility

Cost: £2.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000

Gimnastic de Tarragona’s career hasn’t been as clear as some of the other names on this list, with the 21-year-old only just appearing in senior football this season. The left back, midfielder or wing-back has moved from Villarreal C to Malaga B to Segunda Division club Gimnastic in less than three seasons, so only now can he start to build his reputation.

The former Spanish U17 international has a 69 overall rating with the potential to reach 81. 88 acceleration, 85 spring and 81 agility means he is dangerous going forward, and he is real coup for just £2.6 million and £4,000 a week wages.

Elmir Nabiullin (OVR 71 – POT 80)

Age: 22

Positions: LB, LM, LWB

Club: Rubin Kazan

Country: Russia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 80 balance

Cost: £4.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £20,000

With a World Cup to host next summer, Russia need to put on a show. This very much applies to their national side who have disappointed in recent years, and maybe Elmir Nabiullin could work his way back into the squad in time for the tournament. The 22-year-old has been out of the international scene for two years, but things look to be coming together at club side Rubin Kazan.

The left back, midfielder or wing-back has a very respectable 71 overall rating on the game, and his 80 potential would make him a valuable asset to any top-tier club. For a price of £4.7 million you can get the 22-year-old’s 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 80 balance. However, with his wages at £20,000 week you may want him to develop a bit more first.

Georgi Tigiyev (OVR 70 – POT 80)

Age: 22

Positions: LB, LWB, RB

Club: Spartak Moscow

Country: Russia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 acceleration, 74 sliding tackle

Cost: £3.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £25,000

Another Russian, Georgi Tigiyev impressed over 18 months at Anzhi Makhachkala and earned a move himself to Spartak Moscow. After an initial loan spell, he did enough to make the move permanent. Although he has had to be patient for opportunities, three appearances shows he is in the manager’s plans.

The 22-year-old Tigiev can play as a left back, wing-back and right back, with his rating on FIFA 18 at 70. His stats of 84 sprint speed, 83 acceleration and a 74 sliding tackle make him a tempting buy, but is 80 potential good enough for you? His £3.7 million release clause is just about a fair price, but his £25,000 a week wages are not cheap for a man of his ability.

Matt Targett (OVR 69 – POT 80)

Age: 21

Positions: LB

Club: Southampton

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 sprint speed, 72 agility, 72 crossing

Cost: £2.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £24,000

Matt Targett clearly has the ability, but playing understudy to England international Ryan Bertrand at Southampton hasn’t done him any favours. The 21-year-old left back has made 40 appearances for the Saints since 2014, but he hasn’t had a look-in under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

His 69 overall and 80 potential make him a good acquisition for any EFL Championship club, with his 78 sprint speed, 72 agility and 72 crossing showing he has promise going forward. £2.9 million is reasonable for Targett, but with wages of £24,000 a week, you should look elsewhere first.

Mathias Olivera (OVR 68 – POT 80)

Age: 19

Positions: LB

Club: Getafe

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 72 marking, 69 crossing, 69 sliding tackle

Cost: £2.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000

We finish with Getafe left back Mathias Olivera. The 19-year-old Uruguayan made the move from native side Atenas to Spanish club Getafe this past summer, which will be crucial for his development. Despite just two senior league appearances in his career, Olivera came close to joining Galatasaray in the summer, even passing a medical, but the move didn’t go through.

Olivera’s 68 rating consists of 72 marking, 69 crossing and 68 sliding tackle on FIFA 18. His potential of 80 means there is still some value in signing him, but wait for him to improve before signing him. You won’t be able to sign him until January anyway after his summer transfer, where he will cost £2.9 million and £6,000 a week wages.

More cheap high potential left backs

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR /POT C W Sherel Floranus 18 LB RB Sparta Rotterdam Holland 66/ 80 £2.2m £1k Brandon Mason 19 LB Watford England 66/ 80 £2.7m £6k Demetri Mitchell 20 LB LM Man United England 64/ 80 £2m £16k Myles Beerman 18 LB RB RM Rangers Malta 63/ 80 £1.4m £4k Django Warmerdam 21 LB CM Groningen Holland 71/ 79 £4.5m £6k Stephen Kingsley 22 LB Hull City Scotland 70/ 79 £4.3m £6k Jannes Horn 20 LB FC Koln Germany 68/ 79 £2.2m £12k Alex Gersbach 20 LB Rosenborg Australia 68/ 79 £1.8m £3k Maximilian Mittelstadt 20 LB Hertha Berlin Germany 67/ 79 £2m £10k Max Lowe 20 LB LM Derby County England 65/ 79 £2.4m £9k Miranda 17 LB CB Barcelona B Spain 64/ 79 £1.5m £1k Marco Friedl 19 LB Bayern Munich Austria 63/ 79 £1.4m £6k Gabriel Rojas 20 LB San Lorenzo Argentina 63/ 79 £1.4m £2k Jay Dasilva 19 LB Charlton England 60/ 79 £836k 880

C = Cost

W = Weekly Wage

Who are you going to sign on Career Mode? Who are you backing to have a big future? Let us know in the comments section below.

