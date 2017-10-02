FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best young attacking midfielders (CAM) to sign

Number 10s run the team. If you can find a youngster who can already create and score goals, you are set in FIFA 18’s Career Mode. Over the past couple of seasons, attacking midfielders are now serious goal threats, with some across Europe racking up close to 20 goals in a season. You want someone with that kind of firepower in Career Mode but also with the eye for a pass, and in an ideal world, a few seasons before their peak.

READ: FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best young attacking midfielders (CAM) to sign

How to choose the best young players on FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best attacking midfielders (CAMs) aged 23 and under on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. These are all players rated above 75, but with the potential to hit at least 82. Men who still have a few seasons ahead of their peak and have the ability to go on and be the world’s best.

It’s worth remembering that players can outgrow their potential on FIFA 18, but the higher a player’s potential, the higher they can grow. High potential players do not come cheap however, so do be prepared to sacrifice much of your transfer budget to secure them. These are investments for both the present and the future, so you will get the rewards over five or six seasons. For our top 10, we have looked at player stats, potential and age.

For a complete list of all the best attacking midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 18, look at the table at the bottom of this page.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – POT 93)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, ST

Club: Juventus

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 ball control, 92 dribbling, 91 agility

Cost: £119.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £189,000

At the age of 23, Paulo Dybala is already one of the best players in the world. If you are looking for the next Messi-type player to take the world by storm, Dybala is that man with added dynamite in that left foot. To have a greater influence on the game, the Juventus man has moved from striker to attacking midfield, and it has been effective with 12 goals in just nine games this season.

With an 88 overall and a 93 potential which matches Lionel Messi, Dybala is incredibly dangerous. The Argentine international has 93 ball control, 92 dribbling and 91 agility on the game, making up his ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialities. The superstar has a £119.9 million release clause on FIFA 18, which isn’t ludicrous in today’s market. That, however, coupled with his £189,000 a week wages makes him a very expensive signing

Marco Asensio (OVR 84 – POT 92)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, RM, LM, LW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 long shots, 86 short passing, 86 ball control

Cost: £91.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £154,000

James Rodriguez (OVR 86) has been sent out by Real Madrid on a two-year loan, and that is largely down to the rise of Marco Asensio. The attacking midfielder who operates on the right or left as well as a winger made 38 appearances for the La Liga and European champions last season, scoring 10 goals.

On FIFA 18, Asensio has an 84 starting overall rating with a 92 potential, made up by his 87 long shots, 86 short passing and 86 ball control. A £91.1 million release clause seems hefty, especially alongside his £154,000 a week wages, but remember this is a long term investment with a considerable short-term gain.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, CF, LM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 86 positioning, 86 composure

Cost: £79.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £101,000

The most talented England player since perhaps Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene, Dele Alli has had one of the most fascinating rises to the top of the game. The Tottenham 21-year-old attacking midfielder has gone from League One to Premier League superstar and England regular within six months. With a healthy goal return of 35 goals in 102 Spurs games, Dele has combined brilliantly with striker Harry Kane as they look to take Spurs and England to new heights.

On this year’s FIFA, Dele has very strong 84 overall rating, with a stunning 90 potential. He can also operate as a centre forward or as a left midfielder, and a £79.5 million release clause and a £101,000 a week wage is actually a pretty good price for such a talented man.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 82 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, ST

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Country: France

Best stats: 91 balance, 86 dribbling, 86 ball control

Cost: £48.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £62,000

Often linked with a move away from France, Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir has gone about his business superbly in Ligue 1. The 23-year-old has notched 38 goals in his last three and a bit seasons for Lyon, but maybe a transfer to a big European club is what Fekir needs next.

The French international can also play as a striker making him an exciting signing on Career Mode, where he can be bought by meeting his £48.7 million release clause. His £62,000 a week wage are a decent rate for player with a superb potential of 85. His starting overall is perfect to bring off the bench for a top club, and he has 91 balance, 86 dribbling and 86 ball control to offer.

Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, RM, CM, RW

Club: Everton

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 ball control, 85 dribbling, 84 short passing

Cost: £41.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £92,000

Ross Barkley was a medical away from joining Chelsea in the summer, so wherever he ends up in January is a complete mystery. The attacking midfielder was tipped to be one of English football’s brightest talents but the Everton man has seen the likes of Dele Alli and Adam Lallana overtake him over the past few seasons.

The 23-year-old Barkley clearly needs a fresh start, and he can be yours for £41.7 million on Career Mode. In fact, you may be able to get him for less as he is in the final year of his contract, or on a contract expiry deal at the end of the season. His 81 overall and 86 potential shows there is still plenty there for Barkley, who can also play as a right or central midfielder, as well as out on the right wing. His £92,000 a week wages may appear steep, but after a season or two he will be worth it.

Kerem Demirbay (OVR 80 – POT 84)﻿

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Hoffenheim

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 ball control, 82 dribbling, 82 short passing

Cost: £30.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £35,000

A potential star player who you may not be familiar with is Hoffenheim man Kerem Demirbay. The 23-year-old is now finding his feet after being sent out on loan to Hamburg to first Kaiserslautern and then Fortuna Dusseldorf, and was one of the shining lights as Hoffenheim finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season. Eight assists in the league alone says it all, and the German is one to keep an eye on over the next few seasons.

The attacking or central midfielder has an 80 starting rating with an 84 overall, but don’t be surprised if that is altered over the course of the season. His best skills are his 84 rated ball control, 82 dribbling and 82 short passing, making him very dangerous in the final third. £30.5 million is a fair price for someone with an 84 potential, but it's not the dream Career Mode coup you may be after. However, his starting wages of just £35,000 a week could change your mind.

Max Meyer (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, CF, LW

Club: Schalke

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 agility, 90 balance, 84 dribbling

Cost: £30.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £33,000

A more recognisable figure may be Max Meyer. The 21-year-old Schalke star was the driving force behind Germany’s Silver Medal-winning Olympics performance in 2016, captaining the side for much of the tournament. With the World Cup in Russia waiting, another superb season could see Meyer make a late move for a seat on the plane.

The attacking midfielder can also operate as a centre forward and left winger, making him a great choice if you are looking for versatility. A starting overall of 79 may make you hesitate, but his 86 potential takes him into the world class bracket. That potential for just over £30 million is a steal, especially for one with 91-rated agility, 90 balance and 84 dribbling. His wages of £33,000 a week is not a concern.

Anderson Talisca (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, ST, CM

Club: Besiktas (on loan from Benfica)

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 long shots, 87 free kick accuracy, 86 curve

Cost: n/a

Wage: £13,000

A Brazilian, playing out in Turkey, on loan from Portugal feels like a cliché. However, Anderson Talisca is a cut above the footballing mercenaries after impressing for Besiktas last season. His 17 goals in 33 appearances has seen his loan move from Benfica extended through to this season, and the 23-year-old will now aim to be a regular starter wherever he is playing in the foreseeable future.

The Brazilian’s ability to play as an attacking midfielder, striker and central midfielder is a mouth-watering prospect, as is his 87 long shots. That stat is joined by his 87 free kick accuracy and 86 curve, making him deadly from set pieces. With him out on loan, you won't get hold of him until the end of the season, where he will probably set you back upwards of £25 million. His wages of £13,000 a week should encourage you to move for the 79-rated baller with 84 potential.

Miguel Almiron (OVR 79 – POT 83)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM

Club: Atlanta United

Country: Paraguay

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 acceleration, 88 sprint speed, 87 agility

Cost: £22.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £10,000

We are still waiting for a bona fide star to break out of the MLS, and Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron could be that man. The Paraguayan international has made a good start to life following his move from his native Lanus earlier this year, notching nine goals and earning a spot in the MLS All Star XI.

With a high work rate all-round, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder offers something different, including pace in the number 10 role. 90 acceleration, 88 sprint speed and 87 agility mean you will have a lot of fun with him in your side, and for that reason he is definitely worth the £22.9 million transfer fee and £10,000 a week wages. His 79 overall and 83 potential is the sign of a reliable player.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 78 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Positions: CAM, CF, CM

Club: Sporting Lisbon

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 shot power, 82 agility, 81 ball control

Cost: £28.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £14,000

The 22-year-old Bruno Fernandes could be the man to light up the Portuguese league. With Cristiano Ronaldo only able to go for so much longer (surely?), the Seleccao need a new man to spur them on. Attacking midfielder, centre forward or central midfielder Fernandes has the potential to do just that, after bagging five goals in his first seven Primeira Liga matches.

Still yet to be capped by his country, Fernandes made the move from Sampdoria to Sporting during the summer, and everything is in place for a call-up ahead of the World Cup in Russia. The national side would be getting a dangerous player with 83-rated shot power, 82 agility and 81 ball control on FIFA 18. His 78 starting overall will quickly shoot up towards his 86 potential, which should make him worth his £28.1 million release fee. With wages of just £14,000 a week, you’d be foolish not to make a move for him.

Other star young attacking midfielders

Player Age Pos. Club Nation OVR POT Marcel Sabitzer 23 CAM ST RB Leipzig Austria 78 82 Pablo Fornals 21 CAM CM CDM LM Villarreal Spain 77 86 Nadiem Amiri 20 CAM CM LM Hoffenheim Germany 77 85 Alen Halilovic 21 CAM RM CM Las Palmas* Croatia 77 85 Marko Rog 21 CAM CM Napoli Croatia 76 86 Marc Stendera 21 CAM CM RM Eintracht Frankfurt Germany 76 85 Camarasa 23 CAM CM RM Real Betis Spain 76 84 Bart Ramselaar 21 CAM CM PSV Netherlands 76 83 Lucas Andersen 22 CAM LM RM Grasshopper Denmark 76 83 Filip Krovinovic 21 CAM CM Benfica Croatia 76 82 Yassine Benzia 22 CAM ST RW Lille Algeria 76 82 Gaston Pereiro 22 CAM RW LW PSV Uruguay 76 82 Francisco Geraldes 22 CAM CM LW Rio Ave Portugal 75 84 Mattheus Oliveira 22 CAM CM LM Sporting Brazil 75 82 Amato Ciciretti 23 CAM LW RW Benevento Italy 75 82

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for tall players?

Tallest strikers

Tallest centre backs

Tallest players

Want to boost your players' stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide