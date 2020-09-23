FIFA 21 Ratings: Arsenal - Aubameyang, Leno, Lacazette, & more

Arsenal fans have their swagger back.

Mikel Arteta has brought an FA Cup and a Community Shield to the club during his short tenure so far, here is how his side shapes up on FIFA 21.

The top 1000 on FIFA 21 have been confirmed as EA released the ratings for their upcoming title.

Two Arsenal stars featured in the initial release of the top 100, and now the rest of the squad is available!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 87)

Aubameyang will be Arsenal's top-rated player on FIFA for another season.

But surprisingly it will be as an 87 OVR - one rating lower than his FIFA 20 base card - despite finishing the Premier League season with 22 goals, the second-best return of any PL player last term.

Bernd Leno (OVR 85)

Leno enjoyed a fine 2019/20 campaign as he firmly established himself as Mikel Arteta's number one.

The German stopper remains one of the Premier League's better options between the sticks in FIFA 21 as his rating increases to an 85 OVR.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 83)

Alexandre Lacazette has been a solid player for the Gunners, but he's yet to pull up any trees.

Laca grabbed his first goal of the season in Arsenal's opening day win over Fulham as he looks to kick on under Arteta. His rating is a little lower than we expected, but still solid.

Mesut Ozil (OVR 82)

Is there player in the Premier League more frustrating than Mesut Ozil?

The German midfielder has all the capabilities to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world but off-field issues continue to halt his career. Another downgrade strikes in FIFA 21, but his 85 passing and 83 dribbling means he'll still be creative.

Willian (OVR 82)

Arsenal's biggest move of the transfer window was undoubtedly snagging Willian on a free from rivals Chelsea.

The winger has already proved his worth with two assists in the first game against Fulham as he beds in with Arsenal's other attacking players.

Nicolas Pepe (OVR 82)

After arriving for £72 million, Nicolas Pepe’s first season was a little disappointing.

But with a new season and a new manager for Pepe, could we see an upturn in form for Arsenal's record signing?

Lucas Torreira (OVR 81)

Another player who has had minimal impact since arriving.

Lucas Torreira has shown his tenacious tackling in midfield and could yet be a hit in the Premier League, but he has struggled for consistent minutes in the Arsenal XI.

David Luiz (OVR 80)

Strongly linked to depart the Emirates at the end of the season.

David Luiz will be a big loss if he does leave Arsenal this summer having featured in 25 of the Gunners 28 league games this season.

Granit Xhaka (OVR 80)

Swiss international Granit Xhaka has begun proving his doubters wrong.

Over the last season and a half Xhaka has showcased his ability on the ball as well as off it, although he is still prone to a yellow card!

Hector Bellerin (OVR 80)

The Spanish right back has not turned into the world-beater Arsenal fans hoped he would be.

However, his electric pace continues to cause issues for opponents up and down the field and he will be a weapon on FIFA 21.

