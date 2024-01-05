FC 24 Women's TOTY Nominees Revealed

Anticipation for the greatest promo in Ultimate Team continues to grow, and FC 24 Team of the Year is almost here!
The start of 2024 promises to be an exciting one, with TOTY dropping at the end of January!
We have a full list of women's players nominated for the very first Women's Team of the Year, and the list contains the game's biggest stars, so let's take a look!
FC 24 Women's TOTY nominees
Team of the Year is on the horizon and for the first time in Ultimate Team history, EA will be releasing a full Women's TOTY squad alongside the usual men's TOTY XI!
This is groundbreaking for not only FC 24 Ultimate Team, but for women's football, and 2023's best players will be celebrated in the game very soon!
For now, all we have is the names of the best women's players from last year, which eventually will be shortened to just 12 players, who will all feature in TOTY.
Each TOTY player will receive a hugely upgraded Team of the Year item, with incredible stats, and they will be deemed the best players in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees for each position for this year's Women's TOTY.
Goalkeepers
Goalkeepers are one of the most important players in a team, and they put their bodies on the line to stop the ball from finding the back of the net.
Whether they are saving penalties, making incredible saves, or rushing out to clear the ball, a GK always has to be sharp, and these nominees were the standout performers in 2023.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Christiane Endler
Lyon
GK
88
Mary Earps
Manchester United
GK
86
Merle Frohms
Wolfsburg
GK
85
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Paris FC
GK
84
Jane Campbell
Houston Dash
GK
84
Defenders
Next up are the defenders, those who put their bodies on the line to stop the attackers from attempting a shot on goal, or blocking a pass or a player when they try to attack.
These defenders are considered the best in the world, and some incredible players in this list have already become fan favourites since the introduction of women's players into FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Wendie Renard
Lyon
CB
88
Mapi Leon
Barcelona
CB
89
Irene Paredes
Barcelona
CB
88
Sakina Karchaoui
PSG
LB
86
Fridolina Rolfo
Barcelona
LB
87
Katie McCabe
Arsenal
LB
85
Millie Bright
Chelsea
CB
85
Selma Bacha
Lyon
LB
86
Ona Batlle
Barcelona
RB
85
Amanda Ilestedt
Arsenal
CB
84
Ellie Carpenter
Lyon
RB
83
Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
Bayern Munich
CB
83
Niamh Charles
Chelsea
RB
80
Naomi Girma
San Diego Wave
CB
80
Olga Carmona
Real Madrid
LB
79
Jenna Nighswonger
NJ/NY Gotham FC
LB
69
Midfielders
Whether they are preventing passes, threading through balls, or shooting from a distance, midfielders are the cog in the football machine.
These players all have different roles in their teams, but the centre of the field is their playground, and 2023 has been a year that these nominees will never forget.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
CM
91
Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona
CM
90
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
CM
88
Debinha
Kansas City Current
CAM
88
Lena Oberdorf
Wolfsburg
CDM
87
Grace Geyoro
PSG
CM
86
Keira Walsh
Barcelona
CDM
85
Clara Mateo
Paris FC
RM
84
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid
CAM
84
Georgia Stanway
Bayern Munich
CDM
84
Leicy Santos
Atletico Madrid
CAM
79
Frida Maanum
Arsenal
CM
82
Gaetane Thiney
Paris FC
CAM
82
Janina Minge
SC Freiburg
CM
81
Kerolin Nicoli
North Carolina Courage
RM
80
Estefania Banini
Atletico Madrid
CM
79
Barbara Dunst
Eintracht Frankfurt
CM
79
Sam Coffey
Portland Thorns
CDM
79
Forwards
The final position of nominees is the favourite of all, and the forwards in this list scored and assisted for fun in 2023.
Attacking players always get the most attention during Team of the Year, and there are plenty of players in this list that FC 24 players will be desperate to see in TOTY.
Whoever is chosen to as the best attackers in the Women's TOTY will likely be the most expensive players in the squad.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Sam Kerr
Chelsea
ST
90
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
RW
90
Kadidiatou Diani
Lyon
RW
89
Guro Reiten
Chelsea
LW
88
Alexandra Popp
Wolfsburg
ST
88
Sophia Smith
Portland Thorns
ST
88
Ewa Pajor
Wolfsburg
ST
87
Lauren Hemp
Manchester City
LW
86
Lea Schuller
Bayern Munich
ST
86
Salma Paralluelo
Barcelona
LW
78
Racheal Kundananji
Madrid CFF
ST
83
Lynn Williams
NJ/NY Gotham FC
ST
83
Rachel Daly
Aston Villa
ST
85
Khadija Shaw
Manchester City
ST
85
Chloe Kelly
Manchester City
RW
84
Eugenie Le Sommer
Lyon
ST
84
Trinity Rodman
Washington Spirit
RW
84
Bethany England
Tottenham Hotspur
ST
82
Alba Redondo
Levante UD
ST
82
Tabitha Chawinga
PSG
ST
81
Melissa Kossler
Hoffenheim
ST
79
Linda Caicedo
Real Madrid
LW
76
That's it, those are all of the nominees for the FC 24 Women's Team of the Year!
The possibility for some insane TOTY cards in the women's team is very high, and we are looking forward to seeing the first Women's TOTY in Ultimate Team history!
Which players would you like to see in the Women's TOTY?
