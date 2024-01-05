FC 24 Women's TOTY Nominees Revealed

2023 biggest stars!

Anticipation for the greatest promo in Ultimate Team continues to grow, and FC 24 Team of the Year is almost here!

The start of 2024 promises to be an exciting one, with TOTY dropping at the end of January!

We have a full list of women's players nominated for the very first Women's Team of the Year, and the list contains the game's biggest stars, so let's take a look!

FC 24 Women's TOTY nominees

Team of the Year is on the horizon and for the first time in Ultimate Team history, EA will be releasing a full Women's TOTY squad alongside the usual men's TOTY XI!

This is groundbreaking for not only FC 24 Ultimate Team, but for women's football, and 2023's best players will be celebrated in the game very soon!

For now, all we have is the names of the best women's players from last year, which eventually will be shortened to just 12 players, who will all feature in TOTY.

Each TOTY player will receive a hugely upgraded Team of the Year item, with incredible stats, and they will be deemed the best players in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees for each position for this year's Women's TOTY.

Goalkeepers

click to enlarge + 4 Mary Earps

Goalkeepers are one of the most important players in a team, and they put their bodies on the line to stop the ball from finding the back of the net.

Whether they are saving penalties, making incredible saves, or rushing out to clear the ball, a GK always has to be sharp, and these nominees were the standout performers in 2023.

Name Club Position OVR Christiane Endler Lyon GK 88 Mary Earps Manchester United GK 86 Merle Frohms Wolfsburg GK 85 Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC GK 84 Jane Campbell Houston Dash GK 84

Defenders

click to enlarge + 4 Mapi Leon

Next up are the defenders, those who put their bodies on the line to stop the attackers from attempting a shot on goal, or blocking a pass or a player when they try to attack.

These defenders are considered the best in the world, and some incredible players in this list have already become fan favourites since the introduction of women's players into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Name Club Position OVR Wendie Renard Lyon CB 88 Mapi Leon Barcelona CB 89 Irene Paredes Barcelona CB 88 Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB 86 Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona LB 87 Katie McCabe Arsenal LB 85 Millie Bright Chelsea CB 85 Selma Bacha Lyon LB 86 Ona Batlle Barcelona RB 85 Amanda Ilestedt Arsenal CB 84 Ellie Carpenter Lyon RB 83 Glodis Perla Viggosdottir Bayern Munich CB 83 Niamh Charles Chelsea RB 80 Naomi Girma San Diego Wave CB 80 Olga Carmona Real Madrid LB 79 Jenna Nighswonger NJ/NY Gotham FC LB 69

Midfielders

click to enlarge + 4 Aitana Bonmati

Whether they are preventing passes, threading through balls, or shooting from a distance, midfielders are the cog in the football machine.

These players all have different roles in their teams, but the centre of the field is their playground, and 2023 has been a year that these nominees will never forget.

Name Club Position OVR Alexia Putellas Barcelona CM 91 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM 90 Patri Guijarro Barcelona CM 88 Debinha Kansas City Current CAM 88 Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg CDM 87 Grace Geyoro PSG CM 86 Keira Walsh Barcelona CDM 85 Clara Mateo Paris FC RM 84 Caroline Weir Real Madrid CAM 84 Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich CDM 84 Leicy Santos Atletico Madrid CAM 79 Frida Maanum Arsenal CM 82 Gaetane Thiney Paris FC CAM 82 Janina Minge SC Freiburg CM 81 Kerolin Nicoli North Carolina Courage RM 80 Estefania Banini Atletico Madrid CM 79 Barbara Dunst Eintracht Frankfurt CM 79 Sam Coffey Portland Thorns CDM 79

Forwards

click to enlarge + 4 Sam Kerr

The final position of nominees is the favourite of all, and the forwards in this list scored and assisted for fun in 2023.

Attacking players always get the most attention during Team of the Year, and there are plenty of players in this list that FC 24 players will be desperate to see in TOTY.

Whoever is chosen to as the best attackers in the Women's TOTY will likely be the most expensive players in the squad.

Name Club Position OVR Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 90 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW 89 Guro Reiten Chelsea LW 88 Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg ST 88 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 88 Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg ST 87 Lauren Hemp Manchester City LW 86 Lea Schuller Bayern Munich ST 86 Salma Paralluelo Barcelona LW 78 Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFF ST 83 Lynn Williams NJ/NY Gotham FC ST 83 Rachel Daly Aston Villa ST 85 Khadija Shaw Manchester City ST 85 Chloe Kelly Manchester City RW 84 Eugenie Le Sommer Lyon ST 84 Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit RW 84 Bethany England Tottenham Hotspur ST 82 Alba Redondo Levante UD ST 82 Tabitha Chawinga PSG ST 81 Melissa Kossler Hoffenheim ST 79 Linda Caicedo Real Madrid LW 76

That's it, those are all of the nominees for the FC 24 Women's Team of the Year!

The possibility for some insane TOTY cards in the women's team is very high, and we are looking forward to seeing the first Women's TOTY in Ultimate Team history!

Which players would you like to see in the Women's TOTY?

