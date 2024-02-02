New Career Mode Bug Crashes FC 24

Career Mode can't catch a break!

Despite FC 24 receiving eight Title Updates since it launched back in September last year, several gameplay issues and bugs remain, with Career Mode currently suffering the heaviest.

From player stamina not regenerating as it should to completed objectives failing to register correctly, Career Mode has experienced its fair share of problems since day one, yet the long list of flaws has seemingly grown rather than shrunk.

Now, a new bug has emerged for a number of players, with their game crashing as a result of yet another frustrating glitch.

Career Mode bug crashes FC 24

While it's been refreshing to see FC 24 receive several patches so far, it always seems to be a case of one step forward and two steps back when it comes to EA applying new Title Updates. When one problem is fixed, more appear in what feels like a constant cycle of technical downfalls.

click to enlarge + 2 Career Mode

Career Mode finally felt like it was in a good place when the aforementioned stamina and objective glitches were addressed, but that feeling didn't stick around for long. That's because two new bugs have left players scratching their heads in recent weeks, including one which can cause the entire game to crash.

Following a glitch which makes all staff members wear a full generic kit, one Reddit user has reported that their club scouts recommended them to sign a 'player' who actually appeared to be an assistant referee.

Posting on the FifaCareers subreddit page with an image attached, the Career Mode user said "My youth scouts may have just recommended me an assistant referee."

The picture shows a 'player' in the scout report born in 2024, with all stats in the negatives and their playing position appearing to be on the sideline, where an assistant referee, otherwise known as a linesman, would typically be.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: u/rollingSleepyPanda via Reddit Career Mode Scout Bug

If that wasn't weird enough, numerous comments made it known that recruiting and/or playing them would result in the game crashing altogether.

"Don't sign him, it will completely crash your game. It's a bug (that probably won't be fixed)."

"Same thing happened to me, crashed my game when I signed him."

"I heard if u sign him and/or play him u could lose your whole save. Careful with em."

You have been warned Career Mode fans, steer clear of any suspicious-looking 'players' in your scout reports, they may not be the next superstar you were hoping for!

