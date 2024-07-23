Knowing how to throw a lob pass in College Football 25 is very important, as this type of pass is very useful and can save you in a plethora of situations.

A lob pass is great if your receiver is wide open, or if you know he is going to beat his defender. This pass will go over all the defenders, and hang in the air for a long time.

To perform a lob pass in College Football 25 you only need to tap the button of the receiver you want to throw it to.

This will make your quarterback throw a deep and high-arching ball, into an open area of the field, where your receiver needs to get to catch it.

Contrary to the bullet pass and the touch pass, which are way more accurate, and easier to hit the receiver with, the lob pass is quite inaccurate and can be easily intercepted.

That's why you should only use this type of pass when your receiver has beaten his man, and has an open field in front of him. This way, your pass will go to the open space, where your receiver will either catch it or the pass will be incomplete.

Despite being a risky pass, there are many instances where it's useful, and if performed perfectly, can help you gain a lot of yards. As with every type of pass, you will need to assess the risk and see if it's worth going for it.

To master the lob pass, we suggest you go to the College Football 25 open practice mode, where you can train your lob passes for as long as you want and do so against many different coverages.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the lob pass, and wish you good luck in mastering it.

