How to Throw a Bulett Pass in College Football 25

There are three types of passes in College Football 25, and the bullet pass is arguably the most used one, which makes it a pass every player must know how to perform.

A bullet pass is incredibly fast and accurate, perfect to hit your receiver in motion, and is very strong in short or medium routes.

To throw a bullet pass in College Football 25 you need to hold the receiver button until the throwing bar is full. If you release the button before the throwing meter is full, your quarterback will throw a touch pass.

As mentioned above, the bullet pass is great for receivers who are running short or medium routes, as it can catch them in the perfect running motion. It makes it easier for receivers to catch the pass while still being at full speed, which will help them speed past defenders.

Contrary to the lob pass, which can be very easy to intercept, the bullet pass is hard to intercept. Even when receivers are pressured they can catch this type of pass, and at worst they won't be able to hold on to it, making it an incomplete pass.

It's arguably the easiest pass to master in College Football 25, but we still suggest you go to the open practice mode and get some reps in, so you can fully understand how the bullet pass works.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the bullet pass in College Football 25, and wish you good luck in mastering this type of pass.

