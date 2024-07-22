The only thing better than playing College Football 25 is doing it with friends. Fortunately, the game gives players many ways to play with their friends, as users can face each other in game modes such as Dynasty or Ultimate Team.

Facing your friends is always exciting, and being able to do it in different game modes makes it even more entertaining. After all, we all want to hold the " best College Football 25 player" trophy of our friend group.

Before inviting friends on College Football 25, you first need to add them to your friend's list.

You can do this by pressing the View button on Xbox or Select on PlayStation, going to the players search tab, inserting your friend's ID, and sending a friend request. Then you just need to wait for your friends to accept it.

If you just want to play a normal game of College Football 25 with your friend, you can go to the Play a Friend game mode, and simply invite the friend you want to battle against.

However, if you want to create a Dynasty league with your friends, and see who can take their school to the promised land, then there are some extra steps you need to take.

First, you need to create a Dynasty league, choose the cloud multi-user option, and then select the roster you want to use, and the league rules. We suggest you make the league private if you don't want random players to join it.

Credit: College Football 25

Then, you need to select your team, and your head coaching role, and sign the contract.

Once that is done and you can access the main menu of your fresh Dynasty league, go to the Dynasty Central tab, click on the member's option, and press Y on Xbox and triangle on PlayStation to invite your friends to the league.

After that is done, you only need to wait for them to accept the invite, and then you can enjoy playing a Dynasty league with your friends, and see who can create a college powerhouse.

