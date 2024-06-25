After a long wait, the list of the toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25 has been revealed. In these stadiums, the pressure is real and will significantly impact how your players perform.

The list got mixed reactions from the community, as was expected, with some users unhappy with the lack of certain stadiums in the top 10, or how high other stadiums were on the list.

As mentioned above, the 10 toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25 have been announced, and they are the following:

Toughest Places To Play in EA Sports College Football 25 1- Kyle Field - Texas A&M 2- Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama 3- Tiger Stadium - LSU 4- Ohio Stadium - Ohio State 5- Sanford Stadium - Georgia 6- Beaver Stadium - Penn State 7- Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin 8- Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma 9- Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State 10- Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida

Playing in these stadiums will be a huge challenge, as the stadium pulse fills up it becomes increasingly difficult to call audibles and see players' routes.

This feature also affects your player's confidence level, and how they perform, making it harder to complete seemingly easy passes, or catches. If your players aren't used to the bright lights, chances are you will be in for a very rough time.

A Community Divided

This list gathered mixed reactions from the EA Sports College Football community, as mentioned above, with many players complaining about the order of the rankings.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the fact that Memorial Stadium, home of the Clemson Tigers, didn't make the top 10, sitting at 12th place.

Clemson Football wasn't happy about this and shared a ranking of the home and away record in their official X account, where they place second only behind Alabama.

So it's safe to say Memorial Stadium not being in the top 10 of the toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25, especially when the records back it up, it's an interesting decision, to say the least.

You can take a look at the top 25 toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25 here.

