EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look Showcases Interesting Features

The EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look is finally here, and it gave fans of the game what they have been wanting for a very long time, a sneak peek at the gameplay.

This video allowed fans to take a look at some of the new, and very interesting, gameplay features. The video also succeeded in increasing the hype around EA Sports College Football 25, which has never been this big.

As mentioned above, fans finally had the chance to see what the College Football 25 gameplay will look like.

The Gameplay First Look allowed fans to see what the College Football 25 gameplay actually looks like, it allowed fans to see all the new features and how they impact the gameplay.

All the features introduced in the EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Deep Dive were showcased here, such as The Wear & Tear System, home-field advantage, the new player abilities, and even some of the new playbooks where shown.

We finally had the chance to see the three pitch types of College Football 25 in action.

The Three Pitch Types

We finally had the chance to see the three pitch types of College Football 25, which are quick pitch, strong pitch, and fake pitch.

The quick pitch is great to get you out of a difficult situation, the pitch is faster but less accurate.

The strong pitch animation is slower, but the pass is more accurate, while the fake pitch is perfect to deceive opponents, allowing you to gain some extra running yards.

These three new pitch types make the game more realistic and immersive, and even if it doesn't seem like a massive new feature, it can have a big positive impact on the gameplay.

Revamped Passing

Revamped passing was one of the first things to be highlighted in the EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look.

This passing system consists of three colors, blue, yellow, and red, which indicates how much off-target a pass is going to be. The more off-target a pass is the harder it is for the receiver to catch it, and it's here the abilities and player attributes really come into play.

A blue icon means the pass is great and will hit the target with incredible accuracy, making it easy for your player to catch it. The yellow icon means the pass isn't great but your player should still be able to catch it, it will just be slightly harder.

Red means the pass is way off-target, your player is most likely covered, and the chance the pass is incomplete, or results in an interception is huge. So make sure you pay attention to the revamped passing icon.

The Running Game Looks Incredibly Strong

One thing that stood out in the EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look was how strong the running game was.

Donovan Edwards, the Michigan Wolverines superstar RB, picked Michigan, of course, and was dominating with the run game. It seemed almost impossible to stop, and when Bordeaux tried to stack the box, it just opened more passing options for Edwards.

So it seems mastering the running game will be crucial, and if you have a team that is great at running the ball, you will need to be able to get the most out of it. This will make the game a nightmare for your opponents.

All in all, the EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look was better than expected, and the game looks very fun to play. But only when we get our hands on it will we be able to see if the gameplay is as good as it looks.

