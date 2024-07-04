College Football 25 Is Already on Sale Before It's Even Out

Get ready to hit the gridiron with EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition, set to release in the coming weeks. Even though the game isn't out yet, you can pre-order this highly anticipated game for just £72.29, a 22% discount off the regular price.

This deal is available for Xbox Series X|S in the UK, making it a great sports game deal to captilise on if you're an Xbox user and a fan of American football. Unfortunately, the download code cannot be activated in the US. Don't worry US readers, as we'll make sure to highlight any US deals on College Football as soon as we spot them. Stay tuned!

Unlike the Madden franchise, which is all about the NFL, EA Sports College Football is unique in that it focuses on 134 FBS schools to provide as realistic an experience possible as you climb your way to varsity greatness on the field. You're not just getting the base game with this deal, though, you're also getting the following by going with the Deluxe Edition:

3 Day Early Access

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

As you're pre-ordering, you should also receive an Ultimate Alumni Pack (choice of 1 player item) to round off the exclusive bonuses. Seeing you're only paying a little extra than the cost of the base game with this deal, we'd say going for the Deluxe Edition at this price is well worth the money. Why not explore the game and the deal yourself using the link below?

