All Celebrations in College Football 25 & How to Perform Them

There are a plethora of ways to celebrate in College Football 25, especially when you score a touchdown.

Knowing all the celebrations in College Football 25 might not be as useful as knowing how to call an audible, the best passing settings, or the most realistic sliders, but it's still quite important.

There are a total of 28 celebrations in College Football 25, 18 for touchdowns, 4 for when you conquer a first down, and another 4 for interceptions.

You can use these celebrations to annoy your opponents, hype yourself up, celebrate a game-winning touchdown, or try to get in your opponent's head.

Some celebrations are incredibly annoying, so much so they can even make zen masters lose their temperament.

Let's find out how you can perform all of these celebrations.

First, let's start with the touchdown celebrations, as these are the most important ones to know:

All Touchdown Celebrations in College Football 25 Vibes - Right Stick Up Shoot the arrow - Right Stick Right Jacked - Right Stick Down Ice in my veins - Right Stick Left Tiger Swag - Right Stick Left + Left Trigger I Can't Hear You - Right Stick Right + Left Trigger The King - Right Stick Down + Left Trigger Strike a Pose - Right Stick Left + Left Trigger Who Cares - Right Stick Up + Left Bumper Cross Up - Right Stick Right + Left Bumper Showing 1-10 of 19 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

While there isn't anything better, or more important, than scoring a touchdown in College Football 25, sometimes getting that important first down, especially in a close game, can feel equally important, and is also cause for celebration.

Here are the four first down celebrations in College Football 25:

All First Down Celebrations in College Football 25 Signal It - Right Stick Up Touch em up - Right Stick Right Jacked - Right Stick Down Shake it off - Right Stick Left

Last but not least, we have the interception celebrations, after all, who doesn't like to rub in their opponent's face after they make a bad play?

All College Football 25 Interception Celebrations Wave Goodbye - Right Stick Up Why you throwing my way - Right Stick Right Strapped - Right Stick Down Head Swag - Right Stick Left

These are all the celebrations in College Football 25, and how you can perform them. We hope this article answers all your questions about celebrations in College Football 25.

What is your favorite celebration in College Football 25? Let us know in the comments below.

Best Playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 | All Physical Abilities in College Football 25 | All Mental Abilities in College Football 25 | EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide | College Football 25 Recruitment Guide