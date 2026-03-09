Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 (Base Game)

WWE 2K26 (Base Game) Key Update: Players can now perform specific limb-targeting attacks and submissions using environmental weapons like chairs and kendo sticks.

To pick up weapons in WWE 2K26, press L1 (PS), LB (Xbox), or U

Using weapons is one of the best and fastest ways to do massive damage to your opponent in WWE 2K26. It's a great way to target a specific body part of your opponent, weakening it for your finisher.

But that's not all, as some match types require you to use weapons to win, such as a table match or Money in the Bank. In these matches, knowing how to use a wide variety of weapons can be the difference maker.

So, let's find out how to pick up and use weapons to your advantage in WWE 2K26.

How To Pick Up Weapons in WWE 2K26

Picking up weapons in WWE 2K26 is easier than you might think. You only need to press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, and U on PC when you are near a weapon.

If you want to pick one up from under the ring and hit your opponent while the referee is distracted, simply stand in front of the ring apron and press the same button you use to pick them up, as listed above.

Then, use the left stick to go over the weapons menu and select the one you want by pressing X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, and K on PC.

Once you have your weapon of choice, there are plenty of things you can do with it, apart from just hitting your opponents with it, that is. You can place chairs in the corner and Irish whip your opponent into it; the same can be done with tables and ladders.

Placing your opponent's hands or legs in the chair and closing it will significantly damage that part of the body. You can use the kendo stick while your opponent is on the mat to perform a submission with it.

Climbing to the top of a ladder and performing a signature, finisher, or other high-flying move is also a great way to use a weapon and create a viral moment in the process.

If you don't feel like doing all that, the old and reliable hit your opponents with the weapon method is a great way to go.

Weapons can turn a combat around, allowing you to snatch the momentum, or at least balance the match if you are facing a significantly stronger opponent.

They can be the only thing that puts an opponent away, but they can also give your rival a way into the match, so be careful whenever you bring them into the action.

This is everything you need to know about weapons in WWE 2K26.