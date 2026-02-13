Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Match Types

Confirmed Last Verified: February 12, 2026

February 12, 2026 Quick Answer: The game features over 30 match types at launch. New additions include 3 Stages of Hell, Dumpster, Inferno, and I Quit. It also introduces Quick Swap for MyFACTION and Scrapyard Brawl for The Island.

WWE 2K26 introduces plenty of brand-new additions to the series, as well as much-needed improvements to AI, physics, and general gameplay. Of course, this also means there will be a new list of superstars and even more ways to pit them together in the squared circle.

Four new match types have been confirmed, and several of the staples are set to return. Continue reading to know all the new and returning match types in WWE 2K26.

All New WWE 2K26 Match Types

Credit: 2K Games

The four new match types for WWE 2K26 are:

3 Stages of Hell: A three-round match featuring three different match types. One who wins two of the three will be declared the winner.

A three-round match featuring three different match types. One who wins two of the three will be declared the winner. Dumpster: Like Ambulance, Table, or similar matches, your objective is to beat down your opponent and toss them into the dumpster to win.

Like Ambulance, Table, or similar matches, your objective is to beat down your opponent and toss them into the dumpster to win. Inferno: You win by setting your opponent ablaze. The ring will be surrounded by fire, adding a fiery ambience and perhaps the opportunity to light your opponent.

You win by setting your opponent ablaze. The ring will be surrounded by fire, adding a fiery ambience and perhaps the opportunity to light your opponent. I Quit: Just make your opponent say "I quit." They'll have to scream those words, simply tapping it out like a little (you know what) won't work.

Outside of these core matches, a new Quick Swap match type will be added to MyFACTION. It'll be a 1v1 team knockout mode. Another addition will be the Scrapyard Brawl for The Island.

List of WWE 2K26 Match Types

Credit: 2K Games

Below are all the match types that have been confirmed so far to be featured in WWE 2K26.

3 Stages of Hell: Three rounds. Three match types. One survivor. Win two out of three and escape 3 Stages of Hell.

Three rounds. Three match types. One survivor. Win two out of three and escape 3 Stages of Hell. Ambulance Match: Throw your opponent inside the Ambulance to win.

Throw your opponent inside the Ambulance to win. Battle Royal: Mini Royal Rumble where 8 Superstars compete to be the last one standing in-ring wins. Superstars can only be eliminated by being tossed over the top rope and having both feet touch the floor

Mini Royal Rumble where 8 Superstars compete to be the last one standing in-ring wins. Superstars can only be eliminated by being tossed over the top rope and having both feet touch the floor Bloodline Rules Match: Strategically call on summon up to 3 other Superstars to turn the tide of the match…or turn your singles match into a chaotic free-for-all!

Strategically call on summon up to 3 other Superstars to turn the tide of the match…or turn your singles match into a chaotic free-for-all! Brawl: Use any objects you can find to bring the hurt. You can only win by knockout.

Use any objects you can find to bring the hurt. You can only win by knockout. Casket Match: Put an end to your opponent by closing them inside a casket to win.‎

Put an end to your opponent by closing them inside a casket to win.‎ Dumpster: Beat down your opponent and toss them into the dumpster to claim victory in this hardcore classic.

Beat down your opponent and toss them into the dumpster to claim victory in this hardcore classic. Extreme Rules: Defeat your opponent by any means necessary.

Defeat your opponent by any means necessary. Falls Count Anywhere: It’s good to spend a little time outside…the ring! Win by pin or submission anywhere in the arena.

It’s good to spend a little time outside…the ring! Win by pin or submission anywhere in the arena. Gauntlet: Opponents face each other one-on-one. The winner stays, the loser goes—and is replaced with a new opponent!

Opponents face each other one-on-one. The winner stays, the loser goes—and is replaced with a new opponent! Gauntlet Elimination: Two Superstars begin the match, with additional Superstars entering at regular intervals. There can only be one winner by pinfall or submission.

Two Superstars begin the match, with additional Superstars entering at regular intervals. There can only be one winner by pinfall or submission. Gauntlet Turmoil: One vs. All! One Superstar must defeat a whole team in one-on-one matches.

One vs. All! One Superstar must defeat a whole team in one-on-one matches. Hell in a Cell: Anything goes inside—or outside—a towering 20-foot enclosed cell

Anything goes inside—or outside—a towering 20-foot enclosed cell Inferno Match: Survive the heat in the Inferno Match – a scorched-earth showdown where the only way to win is to light your opponent up. Literally.

Survive the heat in the Inferno Match – a scorched-earth showdown where the only way to win is to light your opponent up. Literally. Iron Man: Pin, pin, and pin some more! The Superstar with the most falls at the end of the time limit wins.

Pin, pin, and pin some more! The Superstar with the most falls at the end of the time limit wins. I Quit: Don’t Tap Out in I Quit. Make your opponent scream “I QUIT!” in this brutal 1v1 showdown where only the toughest survive.

Don’t Tap Out in I Quit. Make your opponent scream “I QUIT!” in this brutal 1v1 showdown where only the toughest survive. Ladder: Climb a ladder in the center of the ring. Use the height to your opponent’s disadvantage or grab the hanging object before your opponent to win.

Climb a ladder in the center of the ring. Use the height to your opponent’s disadvantage or grab the hanging object before your opponent to win. Last Man Standing: You standing, you winning. Knock your opponent down for a 10-count to win.

You standing, you winning. Knock your opponent down for a 10-count to win. Normal: Not just a clever name—this is the standard match type with no special rules. Win by pinfall or submission.

Not just a clever name—this is the standard match type with no special rules. Win by pinfall or submission. No Holds Barred: Anything goes—no disqualifications!‎ ‎

Anything goes—no disqualifications!‎ ‎ Quick Swap: Quick Swap turns MyFACTION into a fighting-game inspired brawl. Outmatch the competition in this 1v1 team knockout mode that encourages quick tags and even quicker decisions.

Quick Swap turns MyFACTION into a fighting-game inspired brawl. Outmatch the competition in this 1v1 team knockout mode that encourages quick tags and even quicker decisions. Royal Rumble: Up to 30 Superstars enter the ring at timed-intervals for a true test of endurance and willpower. Superstars can only be eliminated by being tossed over the top rope and having both feet touch the floor.

Up to 30 Superstars enter the ring at timed-intervals for a true test of endurance and willpower. Superstars can only be eliminated by being tossed over the top rope and having both feet touch the floor. Scrapyard Brawl: Step into The Scrapyard – A new brawl environment where Superstars and Legends can battle it out in a wasteland of wreckage and ruin from The Island.

Step into The Scrapyard – A new brawl environment where Superstars and Legends can battle it out in a wasteland of wreckage and ruin from The Island. Special Guest Referee: Play as a referee! Determine a winner by counting pins, checking submissions, and laying down the law. ‎

Play as a referee! Determine a winner by counting pins, checking submissions, and laying down the law. ‎ Submission: Never say “uncle.” The only way to win is to make your opponent tap out.

Never say “uncle.” The only way to win is to make your opponent tap out. Steel Cage: The ring is surrounded by a steel cage. Win by pin, submission, or by escaping the cage before your opponent.

The ring is surrounded by a steel cage. Win by pin, submission, or by escaping the cage before your opponent. Table: The match that gives all tables trust issues. The first Superstar to slam an opponent through a table wins. ‎ ‎

The match that gives all tables trust issues. The first Superstar to slam an opponent through a table wins. ‎ ‎ Tag: Normal tag rules. One Superstar from each team is legal at a time.

Normal tag rules. One Superstar from each team is legal at a time. TLC: Give your opponent a little taste of TLC—tables, ladders, and chairs—in this chaotic ladder match variant! Grab the object hanging above the ring to win.

Give your opponent a little taste of TLC—tables, ladders, and chairs—in this chaotic ladder match variant! Grab the object hanging above the ring to win. Tornado Tag: A tag team match where all wrestlers are legal, and all wrestlers can be pinned.

A tag team match where all wrestlers are legal, and all wrestlers can be pinned. Tournament: A series of one-on-one or Tag Team matches where Superstars fight to be the best.

A series of one-on-one or Tag Team matches where Superstars fight to be the best. Underground Match: No ropes, no pinfalls rules, and lots of pain. Win by knockout or submission.

No ropes, no pinfalls rules, and lots of pain. Win by knockout or submission. WarGames: Two teams. Two rings. One towering steel cage. Wrestlers enter in waves until every competitor is inside. Then, the real fight begins! Victory comes only by pinfall or submission with no disqualifications.

That's all the match types that'll be available in WWE 2K26 when it launches on March 13, 2026.

For more details on the game, check out all the Showcase Mode details and how the controversial Ringside Pass works.