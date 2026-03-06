WWE 2K26: How to Perform a Finisher and Super Finisher

The finisher is the strongest weapon in your arsenal in WWE 2K26. It's the move you use when you want to truly put your opponent away, or want to inflict maximum pain in a rivalry match.

Every superstar has their own finisher, as finishers are trademarked moves, even if some are heavily inspired by others. There are standing, running, top rope, and submission finishers, among others.

So, with the finisher being such a powerful move, knowing how to perform it is a must, especially if you enjoy winning matches.

How To Perform A Finisher In WWE 2K26

Credit: WWE 2K

Performing a finisher in WWE 2K26 is quite straightforward. You only need to press RT + A on Xbox and R2 + X on PlayStation at the same time for your character to perform its finishing move.

But before that, you need to know what your superstar finisher is. For example, if it's a running finisher, you will need to do it while running.

So, press the pause button and go to moves. There you will be able to see the different types of finishers, and also signatures, your superstar can perform, and how to execute them.

Another thing that's worth noting is that you don't start the match with your finisher. You need to fill one of the three orange bars you can see in the superstar health HUD to earn one.

Filling the three bars will grant you an even stronger finisher, called a super finisher. These move wil surely put your opponent away if your normal finisher isn't doing the trick, unless you are facing Super Cena, of course.

To fill the finisher bars, you only need to inflict damage to your opponent, which you can do with punches, kicks, and all the other different moves in your character's arsenal.

You can also perform your finisher in some unorthodox places, such as on the top of ladders or steel cages. There are plenty of creative and incredibly painful ways to use your finisher.

This is everything you need to know about finishers in WWE 2K26, including how to earn them and how to perform them.

Best of luck in the squared circle!