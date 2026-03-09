WWE 2K26: How To Perform A Signature Move

Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 (Standard Edition / Launch Version)

WWE 2K26 (Standard Edition / Launch Version) Key Update: Signature moves remain the primary way to instantly earn a finisher by filling the blue momentum meter through offensive maneuvers.

Signature moves remain the primary way to instantly earn a finisher by filling the blue momentum meter through offensive maneuvers. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Quick Answer: To perform a signature in WWE 2K26, press RT + X (Xbox) or R2 + Square (PS5) once your blue momentum meter is full.

While it isn't the most powerful weapon in a superstar's arsenal, that honor goes to the finisher, the signature move is still quite powerful in WWE 2K26, and is the perfect move to set up your finisher.

Similar to the finisher, every superstar has a unique signature move, even if most of them draw inspiration from other wrestlers singatures or classic moves.

With the signature being the third most powerful move in WWE 2K26, only behind the super finisher and the finisher, it's crucial you know how to perform it.

How To Perform A Signature In WWE 2K26

Credit: WWE 2K

Doing a signature move in WWE 2K26 is quite easy, as you only need to press RT + X on Xbox and R2 + Square on PlayStation to perform one.

However, before you do that, we advise you to take a look at your superstar signature moves. This is because there are moves that are executed differently, for example, running or from the top rope instead of just standing in front of the opponent.

To check your character signature moves, press pause when in a match, and go to moves. There you will be able to see all the signature moves of every superstar in the match, and how they need to perform them.

You don't have access to your signature move from the get-go. You have to earn it, and by that I mean charge the signature meter bar below your health bar, the blue one.

Similar to finishers, you can also perform signature moves from the top of ladders, steel cages, and other unorthodox places, which sure make for some fantastic highlights.

This is everything you need to know about signatures in WWE 2K26, including how to earn them and how to perform them.

Best of luck in the squared circle!