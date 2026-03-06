WWE 2K26 is finally here, but before you enter the squared circle, it's crucial that you learn the ins and outs of the controls. If you decide not to, you will be at a significant disadvantage, especially if you are a new player.
No matter the mode you decide to play, maybe apart from MyGM, knowing how to perform finishers, punches, pick up weapons, execute the different types of grapples, and climb the ropes, among many others, is very important.
If you love playing online, then mastering the WWE 2K26 controls becomes mandatory. You will face off against elite players in MyFaction and other modes, and how well you know the controls can be the difference between winning and losing.
WWE 2K26 Controls Guide
There are six categories of controls in WWE 2K26: Standard, Grapple, Weapons, Carry & Dragging, Manager, and Special Referee.
All of the controls matter, but Standard, Grapple, Weapons, Carry & Dragging are by far the most important ones. These are the ones you will use regularly, pretty much in every single match.
So, focus first on these four categories, and leave the remaining two for later. Unless you only play as a referee, or a manager who likes to throw objects into the mat and distract the referee, then just focus on those.
Standard Controls
These are your bread and butter. Knowing and getting used to them is a must, and it shouldn't take you long to do so. They are quite straightforward, so a few matches should do the trick.
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Run
LS + LT (hold)
LS + L2 (hold)
Exit / Enter Ring / Climb Top Rope
LS + RB (hold)
LS + R1 (hold)
Climb Middle Rope
LS + RB (press)
LS + R1 (press)
Lean To Ropes for Springboard
LS + LB (press)
LS + L1 (press)
Pick Up Object
LB (press)
L1 (press)
Wake Up Taunt
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Crowd Taunt
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Opponent Taunt
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Toggle Primary Payback
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Grapple Controls
One of the most important things while in the ring is grappling. Winning a grapple battle allows you to take control of the match and perform plenty of different moves, all of which inflict a lot of damage to your opponent.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Light Grapple Attacks
LS (Any Direction) Then X (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then Square (press)
Heavy Grapple Attacks
LS (Any Direction) Then A (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then X (press)
Irish Whip
LS (Any Direction) Then B (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (press)
Strong Irish Whip
LS (Any Direction) Then B (hold)
LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (hold)
"Breaker" Reversal For Combos and Grapples
A, X, B
X, Circle, Square
Carry & Dragging Controls
Carrying and dragging help you set up your opponents for moves, throw them over the top rope, and get them in the perfect place for an environmental attack.
Initiate Carry
RB + LS
R1 + LS
Interrupt Into Carry
RB
R1
Powerbomb Carry
RB (press) + LS Up
R1 (press) + LS Up
Cradle Carry
RB (press) + LS Down
R1 (press) + LS Down
Fireman's Carry
RB (press) + LS Left
R1 (press) + LS Left
Shoulder Carry
RB (press) + LS Right
R1 (press) + LS Right
Change Carry Position
LS
LS
Slam Opponent / Complete Move
A
X
Environmental Attack
X
Square
Throw Over Ropes / Off Stage
B
Circle
Initiate Drag
LB
L1
Weapons Control
Weapons can change the outcome of a match. They can get you back into a context where you are being smashed, or help an opponent steal a win in a match you dominated.
Weapons cause a lot of damage to opponents and are also crucial to win in certain types of matches, such as Table matches, Money in the Bank, and Extreme Rules.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Pick Up Object
LB
L1
Drop Object
LB
L1
Grab Object from under the ring
LB
L1
Primary Attack
X
Square
Secondary Attack
A
X
Throw Weapon
B
Circle
Throw Object Into / Out of Ring
LS + LB
LS + L1
Lean / Wedge Object in Corner
LS + A
LS + X
Set up Ladder / Table
A
X
Lift Opponent Onto Table
RS
RS
Manager Controls
Managers can be a nuisance, intervening in the match by throwing weapons into the ring or distracting the referee. This gives wrestlers an opening for a low blow, to use a weapon, or to catch their opponent off guard.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Pick Up Object
LB
L1
Lean on Apron
LS
LS
Climb Apron
RB
R1
Enter Ring
RB (Hold)
R1 (Hold)
Throw Object Into Ring
B
Circle
Grapple When Near
B
Circle
Display Current Target
Share
Touch pad
Change Target
RS
RS
Distract Target
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Cheer
D-Pad Left and D-Pad Right
D-Pad Left and D-Pad Right
Special Referee Controls
If you want to know how to referee a match to perfection, or to your favour, you need to learn these special referee controls.
They will allow you to officiate a match how you see fit, to the benefit or detriment of those involved.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Toggle Referee Mode / Wrestler Mode
Share
Touch Pad
Drop To Pin Position / Check Submission
RS Down
RS Down
Reversal
Y
Triangle
Count
A
X
Call Rope Break
B
Circle
Warn Target
X
Square
Call for DQ / Eject Target
X (Hold)
Square (Hold)
Argue with Target
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Grab / Take Weapon From Target
B
Circle
Cancel Pin / Submission Check
LB
L1
This is everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 contrls.
As mentioned above, mastering them will give you a big advantage over many players and even the CPU. So take some time learning the controls, I guarantee you won't regret it.
