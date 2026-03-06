WWE 2K26 is finally here, but before you enter the squared circle, it's crucial that you learn the ins and outs of the controls. If you decide not to, you will be at a significant disadvantage, especially if you are a new player.

No matter the mode you decide to play, maybe apart from MyGM, knowing how to perform finishers, punches, pick up weapons, execute the different types of grapples, and climb the ropes, among many others, is very important.

If you love playing online, then mastering the WWE 2K26 controls becomes mandatory. You will face off against elite players in MyFaction and other modes, and how well you know the controls can be the difference between winning and losing.

WWE 2K26 Controls Guide

There are six categories of controls in WWE 2K26: Standard, Grapple, Weapons, Carry & Dragging, Manager, and Special Referee.

All of the controls matter, but Standard, Grapple, Weapons, Carry & Dragging are by far the most important ones. These are the ones you will use regularly, pretty much in every single match.

So, focus first on these four categories, and leave the remaining two for later. Unless you only play as a referee, or a manager who likes to throw objects into the mat and distract the referee, then just focus on those.

Standard Controls

These are your bread and butter. Knowing and getting used to them is a must, and it shouldn't take you long to do so. They are quite straightforward, so a few matches should do the trick.

Command Xbox PlayStation Move LS LS Run LS + LT (hold) LS + L2 (hold) Exit / Enter Ring / Climb Top Rope LS + RB (hold) LS + R1 (hold) Climb Middle Rope LS + RB (press) LS + R1 (press) Lean To Ropes for Springboard LS + LB (press) LS + L1 (press) Pick Up Object LB (press) L1 (press) Wake Up Taunt D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Crowd Taunt D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Opponent Taunt D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Toggle Primary Payback D-Pad Down D-Pad Down

Grapple Controls

One of the most important things while in the ring is grappling. Winning a grapple battle allows you to take control of the match and perform plenty of different moves, all of which inflict a lot of damage to your opponent.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Light Grapple Attacks LS (Any Direction) Then X (press) LS (Any Direction) Then Square (press) Heavy Grapple Attacks LS (Any Direction) Then A (press) LS (Any Direction) Then X (press) Irish Whip LS (Any Direction) Then B (press) LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (press) Strong Irish Whip LS (Any Direction) Then B (hold) LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (hold) "Breaker" Reversal For Combos and Grapples A, X, B X, Circle, Square

Carry & Dragging Controls

Carrying and dragging help you set up your opponents for moves, throw them over the top rope, and get them in the perfect place for an environmental attack.

Initiate Carry RB + LS R1 + LS Interrupt Into Carry RB R1 Powerbomb Carry RB (press) + LS Up R1 (press) + LS Up Cradle Carry RB (press) + LS Down R1 (press) + LS Down Fireman's Carry RB (press) + LS Left R1 (press) + LS Left Shoulder Carry RB (press) + LS Right R1 (press) + LS Right Change Carry Position LS LS Slam Opponent / Complete Move A X Environmental Attack X Square Throw Over Ropes / Off Stage B Circle Initiate Drag LB L1

Weapons Control

Weapons can change the outcome of a match. They can get you back into a context where you are being smashed, or help an opponent steal a win in a match you dominated.

Weapons cause a lot of damage to opponents and are also crucial to win in certain types of matches, such as Table matches, Money in the Bank, and Extreme Rules.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Pick Up Object LB L1 Drop Object LB L1 Grab Object from under the ring LB L1 Primary Attack X Square Secondary Attack A X Throw Weapon B Circle Throw Object Into / Out of Ring LS + LB LS + L1 Lean / Wedge Object in Corner LS + A LS + X Set up Ladder / Table A X Lift Opponent Onto Table RS RS

Manager Controls

Managers can be a nuisance, intervening in the match by throwing weapons into the ring or distracting the referee. This gives wrestlers an opening for a low blow, to use a weapon, or to catch their opponent off guard.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Pick Up Object LB L1 Lean on Apron LS LS Climb Apron RB R1 Enter Ring RB (Hold) R1 (Hold) Throw Object Into Ring B Circle Grapple When Near B Circle Display Current Target Share Touch pad Change Target RS RS Distract Target D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Cheer D-Pad Left and D-Pad Right D-Pad Left and D-Pad Right

Special Referee Controls

If you want to know how to referee a match to perfection, or to your favour, you need to learn these special referee controls.

They will allow you to officiate a match how you see fit, to the benefit or detriment of those involved.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Toggle Referee Mode / Wrestler Mode Share Touch Pad Drop To Pin Position / Check Submission RS Down RS Down Reversal Y Triangle Count A X Call Rope Break B Circle Warn Target X Square Call for DQ / Eject Target X (Hold) Square (Hold) Argue with Target D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Grab / Take Weapon From Target B Circle Cancel Pin / Submission Check LB L1

This is everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 contrls.

As mentioned above, mastering them will give you a big advantage over many players and even the CPU. So take some time learning the controls, I guarantee you won't regret it.