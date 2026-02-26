Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Arenas

WWE 2K26 Arenas Key Update: WWE 2K26 features a massive library of venues ranging from current PLEs to classic arenas.

Confirmed Last Verified: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Quick Answer: Most classic arenas are unlocked via the CM Punk Showcase, while original venues are tied to MyRISE. New for 2K26, several high-profile classic and AAA arenas like Triplemania are exclusive to the Season 1 Ringside Pass.

The early previews for WWE 2K26 are in, and the consensus is that while it doesn’t rewrite any of the rulebook, there are several under-the-hood improvements and additions to keep the series rolling.

New superstars, match types, CM Punk Showcase, gameplay features, and more have been added to make the title a proper package. Of course, this also means we will see new and returning arenas.

Some of the arenas will be locked behind modes like Showcase and MyRISE, or even the Ringside Pass. Continue reading to know all the arenas in WWE 2K26 and how to unlock them.

All WWE 2K26 Arenas Available On Launch

Credit: 2K Games

Below are all the arenas and the mode you'll need to play in WWE 2K26 to unlock them.

Arena Type Mode Archetypal Gym Original MyRISE Archetypal Gym 2.0 Original MyRISE Arena Estatal Original MyRISE Armageddon 2008 Classic Showcase Backlash 2025 PLE/PPV Bad Blood 2024 PLE/PPV Showcase Battleground 2025 PLE/PPV BCW Original MyRise Clash in Paris 2025 PLE/PPV Club UK Original Showing 1-10 of 77 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 « First

Those were all the arenas for WWE 2K26. Some of these are locked behind the Season 1 Ringside Pass, and two are behind DLCs available with higher editions.

With the first Ringside Pass featuring multiple AAA-themed arenas, expect other similarly themed ones to arrive in the remaining 5 seasons.