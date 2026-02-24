Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Season 1 Ringside Pass

The WWE 2K26 Premium Ringside Pass costs $9.99, adding AAA stars like El Hijo Del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana. Free track has several cosmetics and legend unlocks.

We now have a full list of rewards for the first-ever battle pass for WWE 2K26. Called Ringside Pass, it works about the same as in any other live title, featuring both free and premium tracks.

A textbook approach to introducing a new microtransaction is to make it less egregious at launch, softening any potential outrage. WWE 2K26 also starts with a rather decent list of rewards, and early details suggest it won't be too grindy either.

But with tier skips already sold, it is a coin toss whether it'll stay the same. Skepticism aside, check out the full Season 1 Ringside Pass rewards.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 Free Unlockables

There are 40 tiers in Ringside Pass, and many levels have multiple rewards.

Level Reward More Details 1 NXT Bundle 1 Shawn Michaels, Tyler Breeze, 5 NXT Championships 1 AAA RXP Booster 10% RXP Boost for 2 hours 2 Latino Heat Bundle Eddie Guerrero 97, WWE Tag Team Championship 02-10 3 NXT Bundle 2 4 NXT Championships, PC Championship 4 Eighth Wonder Of The World Bundle Andre The Giant, WWE World Heavyweight Championship 87, Million Dollar Championship 4 1000 MyFaction Points MyFaction Currency 5 Women’s Trailblazers Bundle Chyna, Alundra Blayze 94, WWE Women’s Championship 98-10, WWE Divas Championship 5 AAA RXP Booster 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour 6 1000 MyFaction Points MyFaction Currency 7 Hart Foundation Bundle Bret Hitman Hart, Jim The Anvil Neidhart Showing 1-10 of 59 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 « First

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 Premium Unlockables

Characters that would otherwise be released through a traditional paid bundle are now part of Ringside Pass. For the first season, we're getting several top AAA names, as their inclusion was heavily rumored before.

The first level of Ringside Pass is automatically unlocked. Below are all the premium rewards for WWE 2K26 Season 1 Ringside Pass.

Level Reward More Details 1 El Hijo Del Vikingo New Superstar 1 Jey Uso That Ish Back Tee CAS Item 2 El Hijo Del Vikingo Cosmetic Pack MyFaction Pack 3 25 MyFaction Tokens MyFaction Currency 4 1000 Island VC Island Currency 4 6-7 Island World Taunt The Island Taunt 5 Liv Morgan Card (Emerald) MyFaction Superstar Card 5 Attribute Bundle Island Attribute Boost, MyRise Attribute Points 6 El Hijo Del Vikingo Card (Sapphire) MyFaction Superstar Card 7 Lady Flammer New Superstar Showing 1-10 of 60 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 « First

How Much Does The WWE 2K26 Premium Ringside Pass Cost?

The paid version of the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass will cost $9.99 / £8.99.

The most expensive Monday Night War Edition will include all six premium seasons. You'll get Season 1 to Season 4 with the $130 Attitude Era Edition. While the King of Kings Edition only includes Season 1.

While the XP handout appears fair based on early suggestions, there is an option to skip tiers. A single-tier skip will cost you $1.99. So that makes it $87.6 if you want all rewards instantly, alongside the Premium Pass. Unless, of course, multiple tier skips are bundled for cheaper.

That's everything about the Ringside Pass rewards for the inaugural season in WWE 2K26.