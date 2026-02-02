Primary Subject: WWE 2K26

The 2026 Royal Rumble brought the gameplay trailer for WWE 2K26. We got a proper look at the title through the many gameplay snippets, and pre-orders went live immediately after.

The big headlines include CM Punk being the cover star, a focus on wrestling's edgiest era, and finally leaving behind the last generation of consoles.

As with past entries in the series, there are several WWE 2K26 editions that you can preorder. Continue reading for a full breakdown on them, including bonuses.

All WWE 2K26 Editions & Pre-Order Bonus

There are four different editions of WWE 2K26.

WWE 2K26 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K26 is priced at $69.99 / £69.99 and includes just the base game. The pre-order bonus for the Standard Edition is the Joe Hendry Pack and WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Digital).

You'll have to buy the game before March 12, 2026, to be eligible for the pre-order bonus. WWE 2K25 will be available to download for free right after you pre-order the game.

Joe Hendry Pack contains the following items:

New Playable Superstar: Joe Hendry

MyFACTION EVO Card: Joe Hendry

MySUPERSTAR CAS Part: Joe Hendry T-Shirt

MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Joe Hendry Spin

WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition

The King of Kings Edition of WWE 2K26 is priced at $99.99 / £89.99 and includes the following:

Base Game

King of Kings Pack Playable Superstar: Triple H ’98 Playable Superstar: Stephanie McMahon ’00 MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Triple H Signature Taunt

Joe Hendry Pack New Playable Superstar: Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO Card: Joe Hendry MySUPERSTAR CAS Part: Joe Hendry T-Shirt MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Joe Hendry Spin

Ringside Pass Premium Season 1

32,500 VC

Pre-Order Bonus 7-day Early Access WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Digital)



Unlike the Standard Edition, the Joe Hendry pack is included with all other premium editions. The pre-order bonuses for expensive editions are WWE 2K25 and early access.

WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition

The Attitude Era Edition of WWE 2K26 is priced at $129.99 / £119.99 and includes the following:

Base Game

The Attitude Era Pack Playable Superstar: The Rock ’99 Playable Superstar: Kane ’98 Playable Superstar: Chyna ’97 RAW is WAR ’98 Arena MyFACTION EVO Card: Stone Cold Steve Austin MyFACTION EVO Card: The Rock MyFACTION MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Undertaker Thumb Across the Neck MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: HBK DX Crotch Chop

King of Kings Pack Playable Superstar: Triple H ’98 Playable Superstar: Stephanie McMahon ’00 MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Triple H Signature Taunt

Joe Hendry Pack New Playable Superstar: Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO Card: Joe Hendry MySUPERSTAR CAS Part: Joe Hendry T-Shirt MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Joe Hendry Spin

Superstar Mega Boost 100,000 VC MyRise Mega-Boost

Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1–4

32,500 VC

Pre-Order Bonus 7-day Early Access WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Digital)



Higher editions include exclusive bonuses as well as all bonuses from the lower editions. Likewise, you can buy all the bonus packs later as a separate DLC upgrade if you bought one of the cheaper editions.

WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition

The Monday Night War Edition of WWE 2K26 is priced at $149.99 / £139.99 and includes the following:

Base Game

Monday Night War Edition Pack Playable Superstar: Shawn Michaels DX Playable Superstar: Macho Man Randy Savage ’98 Playable Superstar: Rowdy Roddy Piper ’98 Arena: WCW Thunder ’98 MySUPERSTAR Island emote: DDP’s Bang!

The Attitude Era Pack Playable Superstar: The Rock ’99 Playable Superstar: Kane ’98 Playable Superstar: Chyna ’97 RAW is WAR ’98 Arena MyFACTION EVO Card: Stone Cold Steve Austin MyFACTION EVO Card: The Rock MyFACTION MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Undertaker Thumb Across the Neck MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: HBK DX Crotch Chop

King of Kings Pack Playable Superstar: Triple H ’98 Playable Superstar: Stephanie McMahon ’00 MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Triple H Signature Taunt

Joe Hendry Pack New Playable Superstar: Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO Card: Joe Hendry MySUPERSTAR CAS Part: Joe Hendry T-Shirt MySUPERSTAR Island Emote: Joe Hendry Spin

Superstar Mega Boost 100,000 VC MyRise Mega-Boost

Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1–6

32,500 VC

WrestleMania 42 Pack (arrives in Summer 2026)

(arrives in Summer 2026) Pre-Order Bonus 7-day Early Access WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Digital)



The Standard Edition is the only one you can buy in both physical and digital form. The remaining three editions are digital only.

It is typical for modern games to release multiple editions, with most being digital only. So all of this isn't a surprise. Although coughing out $149.99 for a digital-only version of an annual entry that is already baked in microtransactions sounds a bit silly.

As for the Ringside Pass, WWE 2K26 is foregoing the standard DLC Pack drops in favor of a seasonal Battle Pass system. There will be 60 free tiers and 40 additional premium paid tiers. In total, 6 seasons will be released.

That's everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 editions.