Madden 25 First Impressions Gather Mostly Positive Reactions From Fans

Madden 25 was one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024, and as soon as the early access began, players didn't waste time, picked up their controllers, and tried out the new entry in the Madden franchise.

Surprisingly, most users' first impressions of the game have been positive, especially when it comes to its gameplay. However, there are also some things fans aren't enjoying.

The Best Madden Gameplay in a Long Time

According to many players, the Madden 25 gameplay is great, with some going as far as saying it's the best gameplay of a Madden title in years.

Players are enjoying the new BOOM Tech feature, as it creates more realistic collisions, and tackles, which makes the gameplay more dynamic and immersive.

The player movements look more authentic, and a lot of users are also enjoying the revamped hit stick, which is harder to master, but delivers some satisfying tackles when well-timed.

Most users are enjoying the Madden 25 gameplay so far, as it's been providing an entertaining but also authentic gaming experience, that does a great job walking the fine line between simulation and arcade that most sports titles struggle with.

A Vastly Improved UI

Another thing the Madden community loved is the new UI, which looks incredibly better than in Madden 24. The menus are also much faster, and easier to navigate, making the player's experience more enjoyable.

This might not seem that important, or a huge upgrade, for many users, but when we take into account just how slow the Madden 24 menus were, having a responsive menu, that also looks good, is a huge quality of life improvement.

Franchise Mode Leaves A Lot to Desire

There is one thing the majority of the Madden community agrees with, and it's that the Franchise mode changes were underwhelming, with some saying the new features actually make the mode less immersive, and fun to play.

Franchise cutscenes are something many players don't like, as according to some users they are slow, and might even glitch the game, which is less than ideal.

It's also worth noting that players who choose to start a franchise save as the owner won't have any of the new cutscenes, and scenarios, available, at least at the time of writing. Hopefully, this is something EA Sports is quick to fix.

All in all, users are enjoying Madden 25 so far, especially the gameplay, which normally is under a lot of criticism. So it's great to see the new Madden title is providing players with an entertaining gaming experience.

