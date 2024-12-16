Madden 25 Season 5 - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Madden 25 Season 5 is still far away, but thanks to reliable Madden leakers we already know the theme of Season 5 and some of the content we can expect to be introduced.

As with all the new seasons, Madden 25 Season 5 will bring great content to MUT, with new promos, spectacular cards, fun challenges, a new Field Pass, and much more.

So let's find out what the Madden 25 Season 5 has in store for us.

Madden 25 Season 5 will launch on Thursday, 9th January 2025, at around 10:30am ET/3:30pm GMT.

You will have until Wednesday, 8th January 2025 to complete the Season 4 Field Pass and earn great rewards.

Madden 25 Season 5 Content

The theme of Madden 25 Season 5 will be 'Road To Nola', where Super Bowl LIX takes place. So we expect a lot of playoff-related content to be introduced in Season 5, featuring teams that qualify for the playoffs and players that win individual awards.

As mentioned above, Madden 25 Season 5 will introduce a new Field Pass, challenges, promos, and many spectacular cards. However, little is yet known about the Season 5 Field Pass contents, the upcoming challenges and their rewards, what promos will be introduced and their theme.

Credit: EA Sports Madden The Madden 25 Zero Chill Program is the lastest promo to arrive at MUT.

Pomos such as Angry Runs, TOTW, and Legends are expected to continue to be released weekly, introducing some solid cards. New promos will also be released and we expect one will be related to the NFL Playoffs.

We will update this article as soon as more information regarding the Madden 25 Season 5 is made available. So make sure to bookmark it.