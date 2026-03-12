Primary Subject: FC 26 Candles & Cramps Evolution

FC 26 Candles & Cramps Evolution Key Update: A center-back focused Evolution for the FUT Birthday campaign.

A center-back focused Evolution for the FUT Birthday campaign. Status: Live (start by March 20)

Live (start by March 20) Last Verified: March 11, 2026

March 11, 2026 Quick Answer: For just 55k, this is a must-do if you have a high-tier veteran CB who has fallen behind the power curve. Top picks include Jonathan Tah, Michaël Essien, and Rio Ferdinand.

Candles & Cramps is a CB-focused Evolution in FC 26, and this birthday boost is for the millennial gramps and grannies in your Ultimate Team.

The date-of-birth requirement for the upgrade means that anyone born after February 1996 does not qualify. 30 isn't particularly old, we admit. But legs do start to get slow, and the young will run circles around the veteran.

To make sure your goat doesn't feel washed, Candles & Cramps adds Quick Step+ to give defenders a much-needed pace boost.

All that said, here are the best players for Candles & Cramps Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Candles & Cramps Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Candles & Cramps Evolution are:

Jonathan Tah (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Michaël Essien (Winter Wildcards ICON)

(Winter Wildcards ICON) Rio Ferdinand (Base ICON)

(Base ICON) Jaap Stam (Base Hero)

(Base Hero) Luke Shaw (Winter Wildcards)

For a center back, having at least one defensive-focused PS+ is a must. The best pair for Quick Step+ is either Intercept, Anticipate, or Bruiser.

Bruiser in the current meta is extremely overpowered if you have Advanced Defending on. We do, however, feel that in a two PS+ combo, it is better to pair Intercept or Anticipate with Quick Step+, and have Bruiser as a base PlayStyle.

Jonathan Tah leads the list because he has the desired PS combo. At 6'5", the German also has a proper defender build to bully the attackers.

He was one of the frontrunners for In All Areas Evolution from the Season Pass. But this one is better for Tah, as it provides a bigger defensive boost while keeping his card's overall rating one lower.

Our other three defender picks, Essien, Ferdinand, and Stam, are equally capable. Essien is the most versatile, which makes him stand out more than the rest. If you do need a fullback instead of a pure CB, Luke Shaw is an excellent choice.

Is Candles & Cramps Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Yes, Candles & Cramps Evolution is worth doing on top players. It's only 55k and provides a massive pace boost for many CBs, which is exactly what they need.

We suggest stacking as many eligible upgrades first and waiting until the last few days for any chain potential.

Candles & Cramps Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Candles & Cramps Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CB

CB Born Before: 1996-02-25

Upgrades

Overall: +30 (89)

+30 (89) Acceleration: +50 (88)

+50 (88) Aggression: +50 (87)

+50 (87) Ball Control: +50 (80)

+50 (80) Dribbling: +50 (80)

+50 (80) Heading Acc.: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Interceptions: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Jumping: +50 (88)

+50 (88) Long Passing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Def. Aware: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Reactions: +40 (91)

+40 (91) Short Passing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Slide Tackle: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Sprint Speed: +50 (87)

+50 (87) Stand Tackle: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Stamina: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Strength: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Composure: +50 (91)

+50 (91) Weak Foot: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Quick Step, Anticipate (2)

Quick Step, Anticipate (2) PlayStyles: Block, Jockey, Intercept (8)

Block, Jockey, Intercept (8) Roles: Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++

That's everything you need to know about the Candles & Cramps Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!