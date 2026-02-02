Primary Subject: FC 26 - ICON Swaps

FC 26 - ICON Swaps Key Update: The highly sought-after feature from past entries is now live in FC 26. 10 Tokens from 20 total are currently earnable.

The highly sought-after feature from past entries is now live in FC 26. 10 Tokens from 20 total are currently earnable. Status: Live in-game, available from January 30 to March 20, 2026.

Live in-game, available from January 30 to March 20, 2026. Last Verified: February 2, 2026

February 2, 2026 Quick Answer: You earn Tokens via Objectives and exchange them in the Swaps SBC menu. Since tokens are limited, you have to choose between one meta ICON or a combination of multiple lower-cost rewards.

Following a rather disappointing Team of the Year campaign in FC 26, it is up to Future Stars to improve the morale. While the promo cards themselves aren't going to shift sentiments, the biggest highlights so far have been FS Academy Evolution and ICON Swaps.

A returning feature after a brief hiatus, ICON Swaps is worth checking out. Mainly because it provides meta cards like R9 without having you go through the usual Ultimate Team gambling. You do have to put in a bit of work to get the rewards.

Here's how the ICON Swaps actually work in FC 26.

How do ICON Swaps Work in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

ICON Swaps in FC 26 lets you exchange rewards for Tokens. There are only 20 Tokens, and they can be exchanged in individual reward SBCs. Tokens are just different-looking bronze cards with an off-white background and the same dynamic.

You can earn Tokens by simply completing different objectives. You can find them in the Seasonal section.

Each reward requires a certain number of Tokens. Since there are only 20, you have to be selective about which rewards you choose. Rewards like R9's ICON card require 19 Tokens, which leaves you little for anything else. Of course, this is assuming you grind enough to get all the Tokens in the first place.

To sum up, earn Tokens by completing objectives and head to SBC to throw the Tokens to get your desired rewards.

Remember, much like anything else in the game, everything here is available for a limited time only.

ICON Swaps schedule

ICON Swaps in FC 26 started on January 30 and will run until March 20, 2026. Tokens have their own schedule and are released in two batches of 10 each:

Initial 10 Tokens: Jan 30 - Feb 20

Jan 30 - Feb 20 Next 10 Tokes: Feb 20 - March 13

Tokens are earnable for a limited time only. This means that, after February 20, you can no longer earn the first batch of Tokens. All the content will begin and leave at the daily reset time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT.

All ICON Swap Rewards in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the ICON Swap rewards you can earn by exchanging Tokens in FC 26:

Reward Tokens Required More Details 82+ x25 Pack 1 2x repeatable 84+ x20 Pack 2 2x repeatable 85+ x15 Pack 3 2x repeatable Xabi Alonso 3 89, CDM, Tiki Taka+ Evolution 3 CAM POS & Roles++ for any Icon Iconic Defender Glow Up Evolution 4 Max 87, Intercept+, big defensive and other stat upgrades Gianluigi Buffon 5 92, GK, Far Reach+ Tiki Taka+ Evolution 5 2nd PS+, any ICONs eligible 86+ x25 Pack 6 2x repeatable Gianluca Zambrotta 7 90, RB, Intercept+ Showing 1-10 of 19 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

Best ICON Swap Rewards to Choose

The best reward from the ICON Swap is undoubtedly the 94-rated Ronaldo ICON card. It will eat almost your entire stock of available Tokens, leaving you no option but the 82+ x25 pack with the remaining 1 of 20.

Both the Iconic Attacker Glow Up Evolution and the Iconic Defender Glow Up Evolution are the second-best rewards you can get yourself, costing 10 and 4 Tokens, respectively.

In terms of cards, besides R9, Rio Ferdinand is an excellent choice. The Manchester United legend is the second-most expensive option at 14 Tokens and also ranks second among the best cards available overall. Gianluigi Buffon is a value-for-token card, so you can pick the Italian if you need a goalie.

We do not suggest gambling with Campaign Picks and recommend getting packs only with leftovers.

That's everything you need to know about ICON Swaps in FC 26.