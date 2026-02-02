FC 26 Swap Tokens: How To Get Tokens & Fastest Method Explained

Primary Subject: FC 26 - Icon Swaps

February 2, 2026. Quick Answer: Complete specific objectives in Squad Battles, Friendlies, and Champions to earn Token players. Use these in the Swaps SBC to unlock legendary players. The biggest of them all is Ronaldo Nazário, but it requires almost every Token released.

ICON Swaps has made its long-awaited return to FC 26 after missing several recent entries. Everything works about the same as it did the last time the feature was around.

This means all you have to do is earn Tokens and exchange them for rewards through Squad Building Challenges. Some of the available rewards, like the R9 and Glow Up Evolutions, are unmissable.

All that said, if you're still confused about how to earn Tokens in FC 26, here's everything you need to know.

How to Obtain Swap Tokens in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

You can get Swap Tokens in FC 26 by completing objectives. Head to the Seasonal Objective section in-game, and you'll find several objectives rewarding Tokens.

These Tokens are just cards of bronze players with a white background. Once you've obtained enough, you can exchange them for the reward you want through individual SBCs. In total, you can earn 20 Tokens. Not all of them will be earnable right away. At the time of writing, only 10 are available. The rest are released on February 20.

You also have only three weeks for each batch. The first 10 Tokens were released on January 30 and will be obtainable until February 20. Another batch of 10 will be added on February 20 at the daily reset time and will remain obtainable until March 13, 2026.

All FC 26 Swap Tokens Objectives

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the objectives and what you have to do to earn Swap Tokens in FC 26:

Icon Swaps (6 Tokens)

UT Champions Objective: Win 10 Champions Matches Reward : Rareș Burnete Token

Silvers Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silver players in your starting 11. Reward: Tibe De Vlieger Token

Les Bleus Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting 11. Reward: Lasse Flø Token

Seleção Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 Brazilian players in your starting 11. Reward: Ebube Duru Token

Première Class Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 Arkema Première Ligue players in your starting 11. Reward: Emmi Siren Token

One Club Wonders Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 First Owned players in your starting 11 Reward: Gilles De Meyer Token



Icon Swaps: Ligue 1 (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting 11. Score in 10 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting 11. Assist with a Cross in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting 11.

Reward: Ryan Oné Token

Icon Swaps: Bundesliga (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting 11. Score with a Chip Shot in 6 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting 1. Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting 11.

Reward: Joe Walsh Token

Icon Swaps: LALIGA (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned LALIGA players in your starting 11. Score from outside of the box in 6 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned LALIGA players in your starting 11. Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned LALIGA players in your starting 11.

Reward: Noémie Fatier Token

Icon Swaps: Premier League (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Premier League players in your starting 11. Score a Finesse goal in 6 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Premier League players in your starting 11. Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One League, with at least 8 First Owned Premier League players in your starting 11.

Reward: Oscar Buch Token

As we said earlier, all these objectives leave Ultimate Team on February 20, 2026. A new set will be live, giving the final batch of 10 Tokens. If you want rewards that require more than 10 Tokens, you'll have to wait until the upcoming ones are live.

Remember, Tokens are limited to 20, so you can't get all the rewards. Unlock all tokens first and then decide on which rewards to pick.

Fastest Method to Earn Swap Tokens in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

You can complete the Squad Battle-related tasks in the main Icon Swaps Objective in just 12 matches.

Form a starting XI of Silver players from Brazil. After winning 6 matches in World Class difficulty with it, you'll knock out "Silvers" and the "Seleção" sub-objective in one go. Likewise, form a team of 11 French players from Arkema Première Ligue to complete the "Première Class" and "Les Bleus" in a single run.

If in either of those, you can make a full squad of first-owned players (basically anyone you didn't buy from the market), then your "One Club Wonders" will also be done. Forming a first-owned team of Brazil Silver shouldn't be tough. You can use the Silver ICONs, making winning a little easier.

To make matches easier, have all your best cards on the bench and sub them out for the weakest players on your team. The requirements do not count for the bench. In case you're finding winning tough, play the weakest teams with very low overall and chemistry.

Once you've completed your weekly match limit, you can refresh as much as you want. This way, you can hunt for low-rated teams only. Unfortunately for other objectives, there is no way to maximize your strategy to complete multiple in one go. You have to complete each group individually.

The Live Event ones are a bit painful. You not only have to form a particular squad but also score in a specific style, like a chip shot, a finesse shot, and along those lines. Keep all the tasks in mind and try to score in the mentioned style.

That's everything about how to earn Tokens for ICON Swaps. It has always been fairly grindy, but given the rewards, it sounds fair, at least by EA standards.