Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team Season 4)

EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team Season 4) Key Update: The release of the FUT Birthday Bernardo Silva SBC introduces a 90-rated card that utilizes the "Cake & Rash" Evolution to let players choose their own custom PlayStyles.

The release of the FUT Birthday Bernardo Silva SBC introduces a 90-rated card that utilizes the "Cake & Rash" Evolution to let players choose their own custom PlayStyles. Status: Confirmed (Released March 11, 2026)

Confirmed (Released March 11, 2026) Last Verified: March 11, 2026

March 11, 2026 Quick Answer: Complete the Bernardo Silva FUT Birthday SBC for approximately 181k coins by submitting 86, 87, and 88-rated squads including Manchester City and Premier League players.

The FC 26 Bernardo Silva FUT Birthday SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Manchester City star midfielder.

This card has amazing attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Bernardo Silva FUT Birthday SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Bernardo Silva FUT Birthday SBC has great attributes, with 90 pace, 87 shooting, 90 passing, 94 dribbling, 80 defending, and 76 physicality.

The card has no default PlayStyles, and you will be able to choose the ones you want by doing the Cake & Rash Evolution.

When it comes to roles, this card has Holding++, Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Wide Playmaker++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, Half-Winger+, and Inside Forward+.

FC 26 Bernardo Silva FUT Birthday SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this FUT Birthday SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Rare Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Bernardo Silva card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 181k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!