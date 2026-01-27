Primary Subject: FC 26 - TOTY HM Messi vs. Ronaldo Player Pick SBC

The "GOAT" SBC has arrived, but it's quite a ask with more than 3M+ coins required. Here's our verdict. Last Verified: January 27, 2026.

January 27, 2026. Quick Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo is the better pick for this specific SBC because his card profile is harder to replicate with Evolutions. However, the SBC is categorically not worth it.

One debate that has echoed across the world of football for more than a decade is Ronaldo or Messi. It is a never-ending argument, though most have already convinced themselves of one answer.

FC 26 has, in a way, asked it again through the TOTY HM Player Pick SBC. Except this time, you’ll need to spend over 3 million coins to make your choice.

Completing the SBC will give you either the Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi TOTY HM card. If you don't have your favorite among the two, here's who you should pick.

Should You Pick Messi or Ronaldo in FC 26 SBC?

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

While both players are equally good, we feel Cristiano Ronaldo is a better choice for FC 26 TOTY HM SBC. The main reason is the fact that the other Lionel Messi cards have Evolution potential, which Ronaldo does not.

The Argentinian's Gold card has Tiki Taka+ and an excellent range of base PlayStyles, making him a good candidate for many Evolutions. Do the chains right, and there's a high chance you can build a card closer, or even better, than the SBC.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has Power Shot+, which is useless in the current meta. He also has a poor selection of base PlayStyles across his cards, which makes him less than an ideal candidate for most Evo chains.

For those unfussed about the chain, just pick the player your team needs. Ronaldo's card is the ultimate rapid, physical goal scorer. You won't find many better in-game. A base Trickster with a 5-star skill move means he can be a baller up front, too.

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Messi is the most versatile of the two, just a touch below in terms of shooting. He is one of the best CAMs in the game, and that's the position we recommend slotting him into. You could argue he has a somewhat better card, but it is hard to look past his Evolution potential elsewhere.

Is the TOTY HM Player Pick SBC Worth Doing in FC 26?

No, the Ronaldo and Messi Pick SBC in FC 26 is absolutely not worth doing. While both are some of the best players in the game, many are close enough in terms of meta potential and are much, much cheaper.

The HM cards of the duo are also not main TOTY caliber, so there is no knowing how kind the power curve will be on them.

That's everything you need to know about the TOTY HM Player Pick SBC in FC 26.