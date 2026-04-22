FC Pro World Championship 2026: Betting & The Road to Riyadh

The FC Pro World Championship 2026 is scheduled to take place from July 22-26, with 36 players set to slug it out for a $1.5 million prize fund in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This event will take place as part of the eSports World Cup and will mark the season finale of the FC Pro campaign, where months of hard work, regional battles and online qualifiers converge.

With growing global interest and a highly competitive structure that leaves no room for mistakes, the 2026 edition is guaranteed to deliver plenty of drama.

The FC Pro Championship Will Trigger an eSports Betting Frenzy

The upcoming FC Pro Championship tournament could be a major catalyst for further growth in eSports betting.

Betting on eSports has become more mainstream, although its not yet at the level of traditional sports wagering. The upcoming tournament could change that narrative.

The single elimination format of the tournament will be a major reason why people will pay more attention to eSports betting. This will make the competition more unpredictable which appeals to bettors who are drawn to the possibility of upsets and quick returns.

Professional gaming is not like traditional sports where form plays a massive role in every bettor’s decision-making. While more experienced gamers have an edge, newcomers have been known to upset the odds. This makes them a dangerous proposition and an attractive option for punters.

With sportsbooks operators set to garner an uptick in eSports betting during the FC Pro Championship, the importance of seamless transactions cannot be underestimated.

Punters prefer to use reputable betting platforms that offer payment methods which facilitate quick deposits and withdrawals. This has triggered more interest in betting payment methods compared on Bettingtop10.com, which breaks down the pros and cons of different options.

The betting experts at BettingTop10 help punters make informed decisions as they navigate eSports wagering platforms.

The FC Pro 2026 Road to Riyadh

Only 36 players make it to the final stage of the FC Pro 2026 tournament, and each one of them will have earned their place through a trial by fire.

There are three different ways to qualify. Some make it through official partner leagues, others fight their way through the FC Pro Open, while a few secure their spots via the Play-Ins.

The rigorous qualifications process ensures the tournament includes a diverse field of established players who are used to the pressure and newcomers looking to make a name for themselves.

This process is one of the reasons why the tournament is so exciting and unpredictable for bettors.

While the experienced players will be fancied, underdogs head into the tournament with nothing to lose. They will be hoping to defy the odds and make history.

Before the main event starts, players will have two additional chances to punch their tickets. They will pass through the Last Chance Qualifier from July 9-11, followed by the Play-Ins on July 12.

The qualifying rounds are essentially an intense survival of the fittest, pitting aspiring competitors against each other to see who wants it more.

By the time the main tournament comes around, only the very best and most in-form players are left to compete, setting the stage for a blockbuster event.

Gaming fans who travel to Riyadh to watch the tournament live are guaranteed to get plenty of value for their money.

FC Pro 2026 Format

The 2026 FC Pro World Championship kicks off with all 36 players competing in a six-round group stage.

Each match is decided in a single game, which means there is no second chance. One mistake, one poor decision or one missed opportunity can cost a player everything.

The top 24 players progress to the next round at the end of the group stage, while the bottom 12 are eliminated. Those who survive are rewarded with a place in the play-offs.

Players are given extra incentive to bring their ‘A’ game, with the top eight performers set to receive a bye into the round of 16. That gives them more time to prepare for the latter rounds and increase their chances of winning the tournament.

The play-offs will then take on a traditional football-style knockout system where winners move on to the next round and losers are eliminated.

The stakes only get higher as the tournament progresses and every game effectively becomes a final.