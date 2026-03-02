Primary Subject: FC 26 - Max Skills Evolution

FC 26 - Max Skills Evolution Key Update: An LM Evolution that focuses on trickery and explosive bursts with a 5-star skill move rating.

An LM Evolution that focuses on trickery and explosive bursts with a 5-star skill move rating. Status: Live (start by March 9)

Live (start by March 9) Last Verified: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Quick Answer: For 40,000 coins (or 300 FC Points), this Evolution provides Quick Step+ and Trickster+ combo. While the stat boosts are good, the resulting 89 OVR is a soft lock. Top picks include Claudia Pina and Santiago Cazorla.

Max Skills is a winger-focused Evolution in FC 26. With possible Quick Step+ and Trickster+, it lets you properly boss the left flank with both skill and speed.

The Evolution increases the card level to 89, locking them out of future upgrades for a good while. Of course, some candidates can hold on for a long time despite not being eligible for further upgrades.

All that said, here are the best players for the Max Skills Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Max Skills Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Max Skills Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Cornerstone)

(Cornerstone) Santiago Cazorla (Unbreakables)

(Unbreakables) Antoine Griezmann (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Matheus Cunha (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Luke Shaw (Winter Wildcards)

Because there are no passing or scoring PS in the Evolution, your pick must already have them, as they'll be locked out of upgrades for some time.

Ideally, all attackers must have either Finesse Shot or Low Driven Shot as a PS+. Likewise, some passing PlayStyles, like Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass, are ideal. We suggest avoiding doing this on cards that do not have any of these.

A high-pace card with Rapid+ might look tempting as you end up with Rapid and Quick Step+. But you're much better off having one of the passing or shooting PS+ instead of a pure pace merchant.

All we mean is, with an 89 overall rating in the end, you won't get decent Evolutions soon. So, pick cards that are or end up being well-rounded.

Claudia Pina ticks all the boxes. She is the most meta player in the game and somehow performs even better than what her stats suggest.

5-star in both weak foot and skill rating, all important shooting and passing PS, and 91 pace with Quick Step+ and base Rapid? That's actually insane.

We pick Santiago Cazorla as the second-best choice. He doesn't have any shooting PS, so the Spanish midfielder will be better suited in his natural role of playmaker than a goal scorer.

One thing you can do if you want to pick Santiago Cazorla is wait until the final few days to see if there is any other upgrade that'll give him a shooting PS without raising his overall. That'll make him an ultimate CAM.

Antoine Griezmann is a similar case. The Frenchman has nearly all the good stuff, but only has a 3-star WF. Not a very big bummer with both Inventive and Gamechanger. Still, a shortcoming that can potentially be solved by chaining with other Evolutions first.

If you don't want to use attackers, you can pick fullbacks like Luke Shaw instead. Just make sure they already have all the important defensive PS first.

Is Max Skills Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

While some of the cards do turn pretty insane, Max Skills isn't a must-do Evolution. It is excellent on top picks, but an overall increase to 89 warrants a second thought.

For our top picks, you can do the Evolution, as the result is excellent. However, we do advise waiting until the final few days to identify the best path.

Max Skills Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Max Skills Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Strength: Max 82

Max 82 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LM

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Shooting: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Acceleration: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Agility: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Balance: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Ball Control: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Curve: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Dribbling: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Jumping: +25 (86)

+25 (86) Reactions: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Short Passing: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Sprint Speed: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Stamina: +25 (86)

+25 (86) Composure: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Skills: +4 (5)

+4 (5) Positions: ST

ST PlayStyles+: Quick Step, Trickster (2)

Quick Step, Trickster (2) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Trickster, Rapid, Technical (8)

Quick Step, Trickster, Rapid, Technical (8) Roles: Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Winger++

That's everything you need to know about the Max Skills Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!