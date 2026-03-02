Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (Fantasy FC Promo)

FC 26 Ultimate Team (Fantasy FC Promo) Key Update: A new Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC card is available via SBC, requiring three squads to unlock.

A new Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC card is available via SBC, requiring three squads to unlock. Status: Confirmed / Live

Confirmed / Live Last Verified: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Quick Answer: The Füllkrug Fantasy FC SBC costs approximately 66,000 coins and requires three squads (Germany, Top Form, and Serie A).

The FC 26 Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the new A.C. Milan striker.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an okay addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a great one for Serie A theme teams.

FC 26 Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 87 pace, 91 shooting, 80 passing, 87 dribbling, 50 defending, and 90 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Enforcer+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header, Tiki Taka, Technical, First Touch, and Press Proven.

As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, and False 9+.

FC 26 Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Niclas Füllkrug Fantasy FC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 66k coins.

