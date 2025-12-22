The FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Bayern München midfielder.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and an amazing one for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC has good attributes, with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 92 passing, 91 dribbling, 82 defending, and 71 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass, Inventive, Intercept, Technical, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Attacking Wingback++, Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Box-To-Box+, and Wide Midfielder+.

FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 52.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!