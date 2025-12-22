The FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Bayern München midfielder.
This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and an amazing one for Bundesliga theme teams.
FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards SBC has good attributes, with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 92 passing, 91 dribbling, 82 defending, and 71 physicality.
It has great PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass, Inventive, Intercept, Technical, and First Touch.
When it comes to roles, this card has Attacking Wingback++, Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Box-To-Box+, and Wide Midfielder+.
FC 26 Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards Cheapest Solution
You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Bundesliga
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- X2 Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
After you submit this squad, you can claim the Raphaël Guerreiro Winter Wildcards card and two packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 52.8k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
