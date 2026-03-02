Primary Subject: FC 26 - Clinical Creator Evolution

FC 26 - Clinical Creator Evolution Key Update: A Training Camp Evolution was released to celebrate Harry Kane's Der Klassiker debut performance in 2023.

A Training Camp Evolution was released to celebrate Harry Kane's Der Klassiker debut performance in 2023. Status: Live (start by March 10)

Live (start by March 10) Last Verified: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Quick Answer: For 60,000 coins, you can upgrade an 87-rated striker to an 89 OVR without playing a single match. The process takes 90 minutes total to get Finesse Shot+ and Incisive Pass+. Top choices include Messi, Griezmann, and Pina.

Two of Germany's most successful clubs squared off this past Saturday. It was a proper Der Klassiker, where a clinical Bayern proved too big a challenge for Dortmund, despite the grit they showed.

We know you're not here for our post-match analysis. Clinical Creator Evolution in FC 26 is themed after the Bayern-Dortmund clash, a nod to Harry Kane's clinical performance in his first clásico, where the Englishman scored a hat-trick.

All that said, here are the best players for the Clinical Creator Evolution.

Best Players for Clinical Creator Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports You can do other Evolutions like Set Menu to get Tiki Taka instead of Precision Header.

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Clinical Creator Evolution are:

Antoine Griezmann (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Claudia Pina (Gold)

(Gold) Lionel Messi (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Francisco Trincão (Unbreakables)

(Unbreakables) Leandro Trossard (Fantasy FC)

Similar to the Max Skills Evolution, after the upgrade cards end up with an 89 overall rating. That locks them out of future EVOs for some time, so make sure the candidates are already equipped with the best PS for their positions.

Antoine Griezmann was also one of the standouts for Max Skills. The only problem for the Frenchman was his 3-star weak foot rating.

We still feel Max Skill is a somewhat better upgrade, but with Clinical Creator, Antoine Griezmann will be a proper CAM with elite playmaking and scoring capabilities, as well as a 5-star weak foot.

Claudia Pina is another common name between the two Evolutions. This one is better suited for Gold, as you get much bigger upgrades, similar stats, and it is much cheaper than her other cards.

A low overall means you can chain her with other Evolutions first before applying the final touches with Clinical Creator.

For any other card, too, it is best to apply as many potential upgrades as possible because of the end rating.

Is Clinical Creator Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Outside of the few top picks, the Clinical Creator Evolution is not worth the asking price of 60k coins. Even if you do want to do it, we suggest waiting until the final few days to identify the best chain path.

Clinical Creator Evolution Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

You can find Clinical Creator Evolution in the Training Camp section. You don't need to play any matches with the card to get boosts.

Just let 15 minutes pass to claim each of the 5 levels. Once 90 minutes have elapsed, you'll get all the upgrades we listed below.

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Pace: Max 86

Max 86 Skills: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Pace: +10 (86)

+10 (86) Ball Control: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Curve: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Dribbling: +15 (85)

+15 (85) Finishing: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Heading Accuracy: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Jumping: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Long Passing: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Long Shots: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Penalties: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Positioning: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Reactions: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Short Passing: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Shot Power: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Strength: +55 (86)

+55 (86) Vision: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Volleys: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Composure: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Weak Foot: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass (2)

Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass (2) PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Low Driven Shot, First Touch, Precision Header (8)

Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Low Driven Shot, First Touch, Precision Header (8) Roles: Target Forward++, Poacher++, Advanced Forward++

That's everything you need to know about the Clinical Creator Evolution in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!