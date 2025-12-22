Chilling Wingback Evolution offers great upgrades in FC 26, but it has some laughable requirements. A maximum of 64 positioning restricts pretty much every good LB in the game. To the point you're left with only a handful of choices.

Among the few players that are eligible for the upgrade, below are the best picks for the Chilling Wingback Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for FC 26 Chilling Wingback Evolution

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five standout players for the Chilling Wingback Evolution in FC 26 are:

Nicolò Savona (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Leila Ouahabi (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Shaquil Delos (Silver)

(Silver) Lucas Pires Silva (Silver)

(Silver) Tyrell Malacia (Gold)

As we said before, choices for the Evolutions are very limited. So, you'll have to search among low-rated players, even silvers. Ideally, look for players who have the perfect build for a fullback. That is someone tall and physically strong. You also wouldn't want to pick players from unpopular leagues and countries, as that could make it harder to get full chemistry points.

Nicolò Savona is the only outstanding pick and perhaps the only one on the list that you can upgrade without thinking too much. At 6'4", the young Italian has all the PlayStyles for the position and is easier to link. It's best to put Savona into another EVO first, like Athlete Lab and Package Delivery twice, and only then into Chilling Wingback.

Another good pick is Leila Ouahabi. She isn't very physical, meaning she doens't fit in the mold of an ideal fullback based on the current FC 26 meta. However, a quick-footed player like her with five-star skill moves is perfect for an attacking wingback role.

If neither of our top two picks excites you, you'll have to look towards low-rated players. Shaquil Delos and Lucas Pires Silva are among the few Silvers who both benefit from the upgrade and have a good build for the position. Both these players and Tyrell Malacia are so low-rated that you can do plenty of upgrades before applying the finishing touches with Chilling Wingback Evolution.

It is necessary to do chains with these low-rated cards. They may have some very poor stats, like reaction, and an unimpressive range of PlayStyles. The Evolution increases the overall rating massively, so it's best to do the chain first to stack as many upgrades as you can.

Is Chilling Wingback Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Chilling Wingback Evolution is a mixed bag of an upgrade. While it does provide decent improvements, there are far too few eligible players to even consider it worth looking at. If you have our top picks and fancy playing them, it is not bad.

Overall, it is a very unremarkable Evolution, primarily due to its restrictions.

That's everything about the Chilling Wingback Evolution in FC 26.