We are only a couple of weeks away from wrapping up yet another calendar year. That also means the time when EA FC will look back to pick the most standout performers the world of football has seen this year and put them in packs for players to gamble is close.

Of course, everybody will get mad because of a few snubs here and there. But the Team of the Year promo is undoubtedly one of the most exciting campaigns in every EA FC cycle.

As with any other promo, there is a fixed schedule. If EA follows the set timeline this year, here's when FC 26 TOTY could go live.

FC 26 Team of the Year Promo Potential Schedule

Credit: EA Sports

Per the past schedule patterns, you can expect the FC 26's Team of the Year promo to begin on January 16, 2026.

Here are some previous start dates for the campaign:

New promos are always released on Friday at 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT. Team of the Year has historically gone live after the second week of January. So, unless there is a major change in the schedule, all signs point to a January 16, 2026, start date.

Likewise, players are released in batches based on their positions. The schedule, if it retains the format, could look like this:

January 5: Team of the Year Voting

Team of the Year Voting January 16: Team of the Year Attackers, ICONS

Team of the Year Attackers, ICONS January 18: Team of the Year Defenders

Team of the Year Defenders January 20: Team of the Year Midfielders

Team of the Year Midfielders January 22: Full Team of the Year release

Full Team of the Year release January 23: 12th Man, 12th Woman, TOTY Honorable Mentions

12th Man, 12th Woman, TOTY Honorable Mentions January 30: End of Team of the Year promo

In between these dates, there will be plenty of SBC releases, Evolutions, and the coveted crafting and upgrade pack grind. Generally, big promos like TOTY tend to have decent grinding opportunities even though the pack weights have been a real mixed bag. Regardless, it is a bright idea to start saving fodder before the start of next year.

Notable promos before Team of the Year will be Numero FUT and Winter Wildcard; the latter has already been leaked to arrive after Unbreakables. We'll keep you updated on every one of them, including TOTY.

That's everything about the Team of the Year schedule for FC 26. Keep in mind, dates are all speculations based on past trends. EA may change them this time around.