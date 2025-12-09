Rejoice, EA FC fans, as reliable leaks have revealed that Unbreakables, a brand-new promo, is coming to Ultimate Team very soon. The promo will replace Joga Bonito and is expected to deliver some fantastic cards, including Heroes and Icons.

The Unbreakables promo will be followed up by the highly anticipated Winter Wildcards promo, which many thought would be added to the game right after Joga Bonito.

FC 26 Unbreakables Promo Release Date & Content

Credit: @FutSheriff and @AsyFutTrader

The FC 26 Unbreakables Promo goes live on Friday, December 12, just as the Joga Bonito promo comes to an end. It will introduce a plethora of content to Ultimate Team, such as promo squads, SBCs, Objectives, evolutions, and much more.

As mentioned above, the FC 26 Unbreakables Promo includes Heroes and Icon cards, which are expected to have tremendous attributes and PlayStyles.

The Unbreakables Team 1 will be released on December 12, bringing the bulk of the promo cards. Other cards will be added to the game via SBCs and objectives throughout the next week. So, you will have plenty of ways to add an Unbreakables card to your squad.

It's expected that at least a handful of the Unbreakables cards will be meta, and therefore cost a substantial amount of coins. Whether their price is worth the attributes and PlayStyles they possess or not, we will have to wait and see.

Unbreakables Promo Leaked Players

Reliable leaks have already revealed a few of the players coming in the FC 26 Unbreakables Promo, as well as their respective cards and attributes.

Here are all the FC 26 Unbreakables Promo Players revealed by leaks, so far:

Mo Salah - RW - 93 OVR

Bukayo Saka - RW - 89 OVR

Guirassy - ST - 89 OVR

Luis Diaz - LM - 88 OVR

Neuer - GK - 88 OVR

Modric - CM - 87 OVR

Joelinton - CM - 87 OVR

Camavinga - CM - 86 OVR

Santi Cazorla - CAM - 85 OVR

More players are expected to be revealed soon, and we will update this article as soon as that information is made available.