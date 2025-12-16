The FC 26 Thauvin Ligue 1 POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Lens attacking midfielder, who had a phenomenal November.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a tremendous one for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Thauvin Ligue 1 POTM SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Thauvin Ligue 1 POTM SBC has incredible attributes, with 85 pace, 89 shooting, 88 passing, 90 dribbling, 56 defending, and 766 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Press Proven+, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical.

When it comes to roles, this card has Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, False 9++, Half-Winger+, Advanced Forward+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Thauvin Ligue 1 POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Thauvin Ligue 1 POTM SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 46.8k coins.

